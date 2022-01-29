Jones Brummett’s boys beat visiting Byars Dowdy 26-6 in a Blue League makeup game Wednesday night.
The game was postponed Dec. 18 due to team quarantine involving Byars Dowdy.
Tyler Auth led Jones Brummett with eight points while Caleb Reed scored six, Eli Deffendall and Jaiden Goldsmith four each and Jax Long and Luke Walden two apiece.
Jaronta Rayner threw in three points, Bryson Brown two and Noah Carter a free throw for Byars Dowdy.
