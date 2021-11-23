GLADEVILLE — Corey Jones sank five 3-pointers and Jarred Hall had a double-double Saturday morning as Lebanon’s boys broke into the win column with a 61-52 win over Columbia in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game at Wilson Central.
Jones led Lebanon’s scoring with 23 points while Hall had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Center Yarin Alexander posted 20 points while adding eight rebounds and five assists as the Blue Devils pulled even at 1-1 for the season. Landon Eagles added twopoints and Rolando Dowell a free throw.
Lebanon led 13-11 at the first-quarter break, 29-21 at halftime and 39-36 though three periods.
The Blue Devils will host Bell Buckle Webb tonight at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
Kerr, Anderson lead Wildcats to first win
GLADEVILLE — Adler Kerr collected 19 second-half points last Saturday as Wilson Central outscored former District 9-AAA rival Hendersonville 74-68 in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
Kerr finished with 21 points while Josh Anderson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four during his 14-point second quarter as he finished with 19. Ethan Thomas totaled all 12 of his tallies in the first half, including nine in the first quarter. Austin Alexander added eight points, Evan Riggan four and Armani Talley two as the Wildcats climbed to 1-1 for the season.
T.J. Kolbe collected 24 points and Dace Shuck 21 for Hendersonville.
Wilson Central led 19-14 at the first-quarter break, 39-34 at halftime and 56-52 through three periods.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play in the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon this weekend. They are booked to face Independence on Friday and Dyersburg the following day.
Commanders capture home opener for new coach Long
Three Commanders scored in double figures last Friday as Friendship Christian won its home opener 63-49 over Valor Academy in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Dillon Turner dropped in 15 points, Max Duckwiler 12 (including a pair of 3-pointers) and Colby Jones 11 as the Commanders climbed to 1-1 for new coach Jeff Long.
Casey Jones notched nine points, Noah Major six,Hayden Potts four, Charley Carpenter a 3, Kaelin Horton two and Knox Hayslip a free throw.
Cooper Johnson’s 19 points, including three triples, led Valor.
Friendship led 20-9 at the first-quarter break, 37-17 at halftime and 51-34 through three.
The Commanders are scheduled to travel to Portland tonight.
Bears fall to Franklin County
GLADEVILLE — Playing at 9 a.m. Saturday to tip off a TSSAA Hall of Champions playday, Mt. Juliet dropped a 49-41 decision to Franklin County at Wilson Central.
Osize Daniyan led Mt. Juliet with 11 points while Eric Williams scored all of his seven points in the second half. Carson Cole collected six points, Caronne Goree and Johnny Pfefferle five each, Zion Sanders two and Brady Jones a free throw as the Golden Bears fell to 1-1.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to old District 9-AAA rival Station Camp tonight following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
CPA outscores Wilson Central despite 28 from Kerr
GLADEVILLE — Christ Presbyterian’s boys outscored host Wilson Central 64-48 last Thursday in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Lions led 16-13 following the first quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 49-30 going into the fourth.
Jake Dykstra drained four 3-pointers to lead the Lions with 19 points while Caleb Roper racked up two triples as he and Evan Shiflet each scored 13. Ryan Lollero had 10 of his 11 in the second half.
Adler Kerr collected a game-high 28 to lead Wilson Central while Austin Alexander’s 11 included a pair of 3s. Ethan Thomas finished with five and Evan Riggan and Josh Anderson two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.