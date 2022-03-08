The International Judo Federation removed Vladimir Putin and Arkady Rotenberg, an oligarch with a longtime connection to the Russian president, from “all positions” in the organization.
The federation announced the move Sunday night, and although the federation did not cite the invasion of Ukraine in its brief statement, the move comes a week after Putin had been suspended by the organization as its honorary president and ambassador because of the “ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.”
The judo organization, which has more than 200 national federation members, last month canceled the Grand Slam event in Kazan, Russia, which was set to be held in May. IJF President Marius Vizer said he was “saddened by the current international situation,” although the statement on the cancellation did not directly refer to Russia or Ukraine.
Putin, an avid judoka who holds a black belt, attended competitions in the sport during the 2012 London Olympics. Rotenberg, who hails from Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg, was listed as “development manager” on the IJF’s executive committee.
Putin is the co-author of a book titled “Judo: History, Theory, Practice” and was the focus of “Let’s Learn Judo with Vladimir Putin,” an instructional video.
In 2019, he sparred with Olympic athletes at a judo training session in Sochi, and Euro News reported at the time that he was shown on Russian television taking down several opponents before he was felled by a female judoka.
Last week, World Taekwondo announced that it was retracting the honorary black belt it had given Putin in November 2013, adding that its events would not allow national flags or anthems from Russia or Belarus to be displayed or played.
Putin also was stripped last week of an honor awarded him by FINA, swimming’s governing body, in 2014. Putin received the FINA Order in recognition of “his important support in the organization of major FINA events in Russian soil, thus bringing additional development to the FINA disciplines and providing increased value to aquatics within the Russian society and worldwide,” FINA said in announcing the honor. In withdrawing the honor last week, it offered no explanation.
