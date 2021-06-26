Just the facts: Hunt brings in big transfer class for CU baseball

Batters have long had their choice of walk-up music when they walk to the plate.
Next spring, Cumberland will have a pitcher whose choice of tune when he takes the mound will be obvious, if not his preference. Dum-de-dum-dum…Dum-de-dum-dum-dummmm.
If you don’t recognize it, it’s the theme from “Dragnet”, the 1950s and ‘60s TV show which pioneered the police detective genre whose star and creator was Jack Webb.
New Cumberland coach Ryan Hunt has signed a transfer pitcher from Dyersburg State Community College by the name of the actor synonymous with Sgt. Joe Friday, a fictitious LA cop who solved real-life crimes where names were changed to protect the innocent.
Dyersburg’s Jack Webb is one of 26 transfer players Hunt has signed as he begins the Phoenix’s transition from the reign of his father, Hall of Famer Woody Hunt. The players come from Division I to NAIA to junior college. He has a few high school players signed, including Lebanon pitcher/first baseman Will Burruss, but mostly transfers at this point.
This is the result of a roster with more young players than upperclassmen, meaning the Phoenix need more veterans.
“We need more guys for our varsity team than our JV team,” Ryan Hunt said Thursday. “It’s a little bit unusual for us. We only had 30 total on the roster. More in the JV roster than on the varsity.”
Some players from Woody Hunt’s final team had eligibility remaining, but elected not to use the extra year granted by the NAIA because of the pandemic which canceled most of the 2020 season.
“A handful could have come back,” Ryan Hunt said. “But they’ve already graduated so they decided to go out and start their careers.”
One of the transfers is Silas Butler, a two-year starter at Walters State Community College.
“He’s a Division I-type of player,” Hunt said of Butler. “He could be a special player for us.”
Shortstop Xavier Torres of Austin Peay should be penciled in at the top of the lineup.
“He’s a good defensive shortstop,” Hunt said.
Catcher Angel Mendoza, from D-I Cal State-Northridge, should take over behind the plate.
“He could be a big impact player for us,” Hunt said. “A good defensive catcher.”
Outfielder Santrel Farmer comes from Indiana-Southeast, which played in the NAIA World Series a month ago.
“We should have a lot of speed in the outfield,” Hunt said. “Really good runner, just a good all-around runner, really good defender.”
Nolan Machibroda brings a powerful left-handed bat from perennial NAIA power Lubbock Christian.
“Big-time power,” Hunt said of Machibroda. “He should be a kay to the middle of our lineup.”
Hunt said he’s on track for more high school players and is seeking pitchers to join Webb and a couple of his Dyersburg teammates.
“Position-wise, we’re pretty much done,” Hunt said. “We’re still looking for a couple of more pieces, 2-3 more pitchers.
“Hopefully by the time July is over, we’ll have a few more key pitchers and a few more freshmen for our JV team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.