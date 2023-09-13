In the 83rd minute Sunday, Shawnee State drew the equalizer on a penalty kick. But two minutes later Brima Kamara posted late-game heroics with the game-winner as Cumberland downed former Mid-South Conference opponent Shawnee State, 2-1, at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

Cumberland (2-2-1) battled hard defensively all game before a foul in the box allowed the Bears to capitalize on their only shot on goal to tie the match. The Phoenix had been holding on negating any opportunities that came the Bears way, fending off each chance time and time again.

