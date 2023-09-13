In the 83rd minute Sunday, Shawnee State drew the equalizer on a penalty kick. But two minutes later Brima Kamara posted late-game heroics with the game-winner as Cumberland downed former Mid-South Conference opponent Shawnee State, 2-1, at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (2-2-1) battled hard defensively all game before a foul in the box allowed the Bears to capitalize on their only shot on goal to tie the match. The Phoenix had been holding on negating any opportunities that came the Bears way, fending off each chance time and time again.
The Phoenix outshot the Bears 16-4 with seven Cumberland shots being on goal. Shawnee State keeper Eric Green made five saves to keep it from really being pushed out while the Phoenix also were unlucky in a few chances going off the post in the match.
Cumberland got on the board first as John Azar found Christian Chase on a corner kick for the second time this week. Chase scored his second career goal in his second straight match.
The Phoenix took 12 shots in the first half holding Shawnee State to just one, but were unable to find the back of the net on any other tries for a 1-0 score at the half. The second half was tight as both teams battled and bided their time creating opportunities. Cumberland took just four shots in the second half.
In the 83rd minute, Cumberland was whistled for a foul in the box of a very physical match. The foul allowed Jaoa Toledo to line up for the penalty kick and tie the match at 1-1.
Fortunately for Cumberland, the Phoenix responded in the next two minutes as a long pass to Parker Tighe on the outside got things rolling. Tighe beat his defender on the outside and passed in the box to the near post to Victor Ramirez. Ramirez took the extra pass to set up the game-winner for Kamara.
The Phoenix will be on the road today as they travel to Talladega (Ala.) for a non-conference match with the Tornadoes.
Chase collects first Mid-South DPOW honor
Cumberland’s Christian Chase was voted as the Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday morning.
In his third start of the year, the sophomore from Bakersfield, Calif., was pivotal in shutting out last season’s MSC regular-season champions, Tennessee Southern. Coming to Lindsey Donnell Stadium, the Firehawks were undefeated and yet to score less than two goals in a game.
Kicking off what became a dominant win for the Phoenix, Chase scored his first career goal in the 11th minute of Cumberland’s matchup with its former conference foes. CU went on to win the match 4-0, with Chase playing all 90 minutes.
In the following game against another former conference rival, Shawnee State, Chase again came up massive on a corner, scoring from a set piece for the second game in a row.
The Phoenix took down the Bears 2-1, with Chase’s prowess on both attack and defense being highlighted. Since he has been inserted into the starting lineup, the Phoenix have yet to concede a goal from open play.
This is Chase’s first weekly honor this season and his career.
CU women ease past Shawnee 8-0
Cumberland’s women saw Shawnee State come to Lindsey Donnell Stadium for a matchup with their former conference foes on Sunday.
Winning in comfortable fashion, the Phoenix scored eighty goals for the second game in row and registered a shutout.
Hosting the Bears last week for their matchup with the College of Idaho, the Phoenix were able to witness Shawnee State first-hand. With knowledge of how they like to play, Cumberland were able to put their foot on the gas pedal from the first pass of the game.
Going her previous two games without a goal, Brenna Swiger made certain that her drought ended against the Bears. Finishing a cross from Yuna Hazekawa, Swiger put the Phoenix ahead with under a minute drained off the clock.
Giving the Bears no time to recover, Gabby Jones did what she often does best and used her lightning pace and dribbling ability to go through the Bears defense and slot the ball into an open net, doubling the CU lead.
Swiger was not finished scoring however, as she linked up with Ella Tuplin for the Phoenix’s third goal of the game. Pulling the strings in the midfield, Tuplin saw Swiger through on goal and delivered a lovely pass that Swiger sent past the keeper.
Scoring the final goal of the half, Tuplin and Swiger linked up again, this time however it was Tuplin on the scoring end of the action. Swiger brought the ball down the right wing and layed a pass off to Tuplin, who would score her first goal of the season.
Coming out of the break like they did the first half, the Phoenix needed just over a minute to score their first goal. After assisting Gabby Jones’ goal earlier in the game, Celia Rodriguez joined Ella Tuplin in scoring her first goal of the season. She received a cross from Evelyn Jimenez at the second post and scored with a header.
Continuing to make an impact on the game, Brenna Swiger won a freekick just in front of the box, leading to the seventh goal of the game for the Phoenix. After Grace Morris scored a free kick in Cumberland’s previous game, this time Yuna Hazekawa stepped up to the spot and smashed a ball over the wall and off the crossbar, into the back of the net.
Scoring in all but one game this season, it was more likely than not that Mari Sagstad found herself on the scoresheet, and that she did. Miku Kayama just had to roll the ball to Sagstad, who’s positioning set her up for a tap-in goal.
Finishing the game with her fourth goal contribution, who else would it have been except for Brenna Swiger scoring one of the best goals of the season so far for her third goal of the game. Mari Sagstad chipped a ball over the Bears defense and Swiger hit a rocket of a volley into the top right corner.
By the time the game finished five members of the Phoenix had contributed to at least two goals, with both Brenna Swiger and Ella Tuplin contributing to four each.
The Phoenix will host another former MSC opponent in Life University today. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
