Keiser 45, Cumberland 6
Cumberland | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6—6
Keiser | 0 | 21 | 14 | 10—45
Second quarter
Keiser—Jerson Jacques 54 pass from Jack Strouse (Chance Gagnon kick), 13:10.
Keiser—Strouse 4 run (Gagnon kick), 7:06.
Keiser—Caleb Walls 40 pass from Strouse (Gagnon kick), 1:23.
Third quarter
Keiser—Carlos Silencieux 31 pass from Strouse (Cagnon kick), 4:53.
Keiser—Traionn Jones 26 pass from Strouse (Gagnon kick), 2:35.
Fourth quarter
Keiser—Johnathan Mosely 7 run (Gagnon kick), 13:38.
Cumberland—Dylan Carpenter 1 run (kick failed), 7:35.
Keiser—Gagnon 22 FG, 1:46.
Team statistics
| Cumb | Keiser
First downs | 15 | 26
—Rushing | 6 | 12
—Passing | 7 | 12
—Penalty | 2 | 2
Rushes-yards | 41-132 | 45-220
Passing yards | 85 | 366
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 13-29-2 | 21-31-0
Fumbles-lost | 2-1 | 1-0
Penalties-yards | 6-47 | 6-60
Punts-avg. | 9-37.8 | 4-34.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 15-56, James Christian 8-38, Dylan Carpenter 10-22, Brandon Edmondson 1-8, Nick Burge 4-6, Kaleb Witherspoon 1-6, Styles Corder 1-3, Keon Fogg 1-(-7). Keiser: Marques Burgess 11-89, Javontres Autry 8-54, Jack Strouse 8-33, Johnathan Mosely 6-28, Jaden Meizinger 9-11, Caleb Walls 1-5.
PASSING—Cumberland: Dylan Carpenter 12-26-1—70, Brandon Edmondson 1-3-1—15. Keiser: Jack Strouse 19-29-0—352, Johnathan Mosely 2-2-0—14.
RECEIVING—Cumberland: Jaylen Taylor 3-29, Styles Corder 1-25, Kaleb Witherspoon 4-20, Alex Valdez 1-15, Ian Hafner 1-12, James Christian 1-(-6), Treylon Sheppard 2-(-10). Keiser—Carlos Silencieux 3-94, Traion Jones 8-93, Jerson Jaques 1-54, Caleb Walls 2-46, Michael Robinson 4-43, D’Andre Golden 1-14, Tyler Foster 1-13, Shavon Taylor 1-9.
