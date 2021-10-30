Jeff Keller’s original plans were to assist Matt Bradshaw with Watertown’s boys’ basketball team this winter.
But in an abrupt change in plans, Keller will be preceding Bradshaw’s Purple Tigers on the floor during game nights as head girls’ coach, it was announced Thursday.
The change was necessitated by Paige McKinney’s resignation as coach last week just before practice for her fourth season was to begin.
Keller, who coached Wilson Central’s girls for two seasons from 2017-19, is in his second year as a U.S. History teacher at WHS. He met his new team Thursday.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Keller said Friday. “Got a good bunch of kids to work with. I know they’re excited about playing.”
Preseason practice officially begins Monday. But most teams go through spring practice and summer camps to begin preparations for the upcoming season. In this case, the Lady Tigers did those things under McKinney and will now have to adjust to Keller’s system.
“We’re kind of up against it,” Keller said of the timing. “It’s not the perfect situation.
“You’re always starting with focusing on the fundamentals… Gauging on where the kids are, what they do well and what they struggle with. I’ve not seen some of them before. It is a race against time, but you want to make sure you do the right thing.”
Even though he’s been on the WHS faculty for more than a year, he said he’s had just on player in class.
“A lot of them are freshmen and sophomores, and I teach juniors,” said Keller, who inherits a team which went 18-10 last year. The Lady Tigers are due to open the new season Nov. 18 when Ezell-Harding comes to town for a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
“I literally met the team (Thursday),” Keller said. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about them as far as attitude… We’re just going to try to get better everyday.”
Keller, 49, was a student-assistant coach under the legendary Don Meyer at Lipscomb University. He coached high school basketball at Enterprise (Ala.) High School and spent six seasons (2003-09) as head coach of NCAA Division II Alabama-Huntsville. Returning to middle Tennessee, Keller went 37-25 in his two seasons at Central, taking the Lady Wildcats to the Region 5-AAA semifinals both seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.