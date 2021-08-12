Kentucky Senate Bill 128 first entered Cam Hergott’s life as an amusing hypothetical.
Hergott was at basketball practice a few months after leading the Beechwood Tigers football team to a state championship and earning Kentucky Mr. Football honors. Coaches and trainers were discussing a new piece of legislation that recently had been proposed. Supposedly, they said, it would allow students to “re-take” the school year the pandemic altered. It would also grant high school athletes another year of eligibility.
The idea triggered a surge of excitement Hergott quickly dismissed, lest he get his hopes up for nothing.
“I overheard them and thought ‘Wow, wouldn’t that be nice,’ ” Hergott said. “But we were joking about it, laughing about it. We said ‘This is never going to happen.’ ”
Flash forward to the summer, and Hergott is wrapping up another day of practice in Fort Mitchell with his Tiger teammates. He is preparing for his fifth year at the northern Kentucky high school, a gift that arrived in March when the bill, once a pipe dream, was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat.
Kentucky is the only state to offer this redo option in the coming school year, and as the reigning Mr. Football, Hergott became an unwitting poster child of the issue.
At a time when some prep stars seem to be racing through high school as quickly as possible to accelerate their profile and earning potential, Hergott went in the other direction and extended his experience.
He did it somewhat for football reasons — another year meant more chances to earn a Division I scholarship. But he also did it for personal reasons.
“I’ll be able to come back, actually have a school year and enjoy it,” Hergott said. “Just walking around the hallways with your friends, going to dances and big events — it’s really what you live for as a kid.”
When Hergott announced his decision on Twitter last spring, the reaction was a mix of admiration, criticism and envy. In the replies to the tweet, someone wrote: “Seems like a dream I have from time to time. Where my high school coach calls me (I’m 40) and I magically have one more year of eligibility.”
Kentucky Senate Bill 128 offers students, kindergarten through 12th grade, a chance to take part in a supplemental school year. Each school district in Kentucky could individually decide whether to offer this option to its students, based on capacity and other factors. According to the state department of education, 128 of the 171 schools offered. The total number of students participating won’t be known until the school year begins.
Hergott followed the bill’s progress every step of the way, even if it initially seemed unlikely. When he sent an article about it to his uncle, the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, Greg Hergott let him down easy.
“I tried to be honest with [Cam] and I just said ‘Dude, it’s not going to happen,’ ” Greg said.
Greg had been a star quarterback at Beechwood in the 90s, winning four state titles. He, too, was nominated for Kentucky’s Mr. Football award, but lost to future NFL MVP Shaun Alexander.
He knew better than anyone the work his nephew put into football. For years, he told college recruiters that they needed to take a chance on the 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback. In a title-winning campaign, Cam Hergott had thrown for 2,467 yards and 26 touchdowns in addition to running for 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns. But the Division I offers never came. To win Mr. Football and not have an offer? It didn’t make sense.
Hergott was one of many prospects forced to confront a surprising silence on the recruiting trail. The pandemic limited a lot of recruiting to Zoom calls and virtual tours, meaning players such as Hergott who might improve their stock at a summer camp or workout were stuck with potentially outdated labels. Recruits also had to suddenly compete with college players, as the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility and made transfers immediately eligible, meaning the transfer portal exploded with experienced names seeking new homes.
In the winter of his senior year, Hergott accepted a preferred walk-on offer at Akron University, meaning he would pay full tuition until he was promoted to a scholarship player.
“These are things that are happening at a higher level and then trickling down,” Cam’s father, Kevin Hergott, said. “Did kids in the Class of 2021 get D-I scholarships? Yes. But did a lot more have to go Division II or Division III because they didn’t get this opportunity that Kentucky is offering? Yes. If every state offered this we’d see thousands upon thousands of athletes doing it.”
Beshear signed the bill into law March 24, and Hergott announced his intention to return to Beechwood two weeks later.
The Tigers were getting back one of the best players in the state, one year more experienced and hungry for another state title. Coaches and teammates reacted accordingly. “Jubilation is an understatement,” longtime Beechwood Coach Noel Rash said. “Coming down the steps on Christmas morning — that’s the best way to describe my reaction.”
But Hergott’s status meant he bore the brunt of online criticism from those who disagreed with the bill. Some called it a waste of taxpayer money. Others said he was ducking college ball. Kevin Hergott remembers one message board post that essentially put a bounty out on his son, saying the poster would give money to whoever ‘puts an extra licking’ on the Beechwood quarterback.
“I had like 40-year-old parents telling me all this stuff and I just thought ‘Jeezy peats, I’m just a kid,’ ” Hergott said.
Kevin and Greg both sat him down and told him he had no choice but to ignore it. He was taking part in something unprecedented, they told him, and new things often scare people.
Here is what Hergott’s fifth year of high school will look like: he will play football, he will take four courses for college credit, he will be a teacher’s aide, and, having earned his diploma last spring, he will likely have the option to leave in January.
Last year was tough on Hergott as a student, as Beechwood flip-flopped between at-home and in-person learning. He found himself unexcited for school, a new feeling for him. So what he looks forward to most this fall is the day-to-day of being a senior football star in the state of Kentucky. He wants the experience his uncle, his father and his two older brothers enjoyed.
When it’s all over, he will go to college on a full ride. After opting to return to Beechwood, Hergott dove headfirst into a newly rejuvenated summer recruiting circuit. After weeks of attending camps and finally talking to coaches in person, he was offered a scholarship to Division I Eastern Kentucky University and committed soon after. Earning that opportunity was the main reason Hergott wanted to come back, and he had done it within two months.
“Cam bet on himself. Because there was no guarantee he would get a scholarship just because he was coming back,” Greg Hergott said. “And how bad would he have looked if he had reclassified and then ended up walking on again? Talk about ridicule, he would’ve gotten hammered.”
As he prepares for a second senior season, Hergott continues to bet on himself. He wagers that he will not get injured, that he will play good football, that this whole experiment will be worth it.
It’s unclear whether he will be eligible to defend his title as Mr. Football, but Greg believes he will have a hard time getting the support regardless. He thinks some voters will be spiteful, now matter how well Cam plays.
So he has told his nephew to control what he can. Win another state championship. Do well in the college courses. Get ready to leave home. Be a good teammate, a good leader. Spend time with friends. Go to homecoming and prom. Enjoy the ride.
“You have people online telling him just to move on, and I don’t get it,” Greg Hergott said. “I don’t know about you, but I think I’d give my left arm to go back and redo senior year again and all the things that go with that. ...You only get to be a kid once in your life.”
