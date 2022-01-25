Basketball homecoming 2022 will be one Yarin Alexander should never forget.
Shortly after being crowned homecoming king (Libby Smith is the queen), Alexander led Lebanon to a 76-38 conquering of visiting Mt. Juliet at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Alexander, who was honored during the girls’ game for surpassing 1,000 career points, added to his total with 29 points as he and the Blue Devils breezed to victory in the first of a four-game suspension handed Jarred Hall for his ejection last Tuesday at Green Hill. Because it was his second ejection of the season, his suspension was double the normal punishment. An appeal to TSSAA to overturn the suspension failed.
Lebanon led 19-6 at the first-quarter break, 39-13 at halftime and 61-31 going into the fourth as the Blue Devils improved to 18-4 for the season and 3-1 to conclude the first half of the District 9-4A schedule.
It also marked Jim McDowell’s 200th win in his 11th season as head coach at his alma mater.
Jaylen Abston added 11 points and Brice Njezic 10, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Blue Devils. Wyatt Bowling notched nine points, Rolando Dowell seven, Corey Jones five in the second half and Austen Gore and Landen Engles two each.
Mt. Juliet was also without its top player, and will be for the remainder of the season. Osize Daniyan underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum last Wednesday and will be out of action for months. The junior dislocated it in the Golden Bears’ last football game and more recently tore it.
Zion Sanders scored 10 points and Keion Irby nine as each hit three 3-pointers for Mt. Juliet. Griffin Thorneberry also threw in nine, all in the second half with seven in the third quarter. Caronne Goree and Will Blackmon each threw in three points and Isaiah Campas and Brady Jones two apiece as the Golden Bears fell to 3-18, 0-3.
Lebanon followed with a 68-52 win over Goodpasture the following night in the Sonic Showcase as Alexander and Jones each went for 21 points.
Jores fired in five 3-pointers while Alexander went wild in the third quarter with 11 points.
Dowell dropped in seven of his nine points in the second half while Abston added eight, Bowling five in the first half and Engles and Key Crowell two apiece.
Chandler Woosley scored 15 points and Jayden Jones 12 for Goodpasture.
Lebanon led 17-8 at the first-quarter break, 31-23 at halftime and 53-38 going into the fourth.
The Blue Devils will enjoy a bye tonight before tipping off the district’s second-half schedule at home this coming Friday when Wilson Central visits Brandon Gym. Mt. Juliet will host Green Hill tonight.
Green Hill hands Wilson Central first league loss, makes race wide open
GLADEVILLE — The inaugural District 9-4A race is wide open now.
Green Hill handed host Wilson Central its first league loss last Friday 52-32 — meaning the Hawks, Wildcats and Lebanon each have a defeat in the league while Mt. Juliet and Cookeville have two apiece.
Wilson Central led 7-6 at the first-quarter break as the Wildcats’ Adler Kerr and the Hawks’ Paxton Davidson handled all the scoring. Kerr had six of Central’s eight in the second while Green Hill diversified its scoring portfolio to grab a 22-15 halftime lead. Big man Jason Burch scored seven of his 13 during the third quarter as GHHS opened a 42-23 margin going into the fourth.
Davidson drained three first-half 3-pointers as he joined Burch with 13 each. Blake Stacey swished a pair of triples as he and Mo Ruttlen each tossed in 10. Kenny Ellis, Jordan Lukins and Aaron Mattingly each managed two as Green Hill improved to 15-3 for the season.
Kerr collected 13 of his 20 in the first half to lead the Wildcats while Damion Fayne added all eight of his tallies in the second half. Ethan Thomas and Triston Blackburn each tossed in two as Central slipped to 7-11 for the season.
Both teams will wrap up the district’s first-half schedule tonight — Wilson Central at home against Cookeville and Green Hill at Mt. Juliet.
Friendship celebrates homecoming with win over Ezell-HardingFriendship Christian celebrated homecoming with a 54-41 matinee win over Ezell-Harding last Saturday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders led 14-6 at the first-quarter break, 31-23 at halftime and 41-35 going into the fourth as Friendship, coming off a 64-43 win at Donelson Christian the night before, improved to 16-5 for the season and 8-1 in District 4-IIA.
Casey Jones tossed in 12 points and Hayden Potts 11 for Friendship. Potts knocked down 9 of 12 free throws, including 8 of 10 in the fourth quarter.
Colby Jones and Charley Carpener each connected on a pair of 3-pointers for eight points apiece while Dillon Turner and Noah Major each finished with five, Max Duckwiler a first-quarter 3 and Riggs Rowe two.
Jack Ellis sank a pair of 3s for half of his 12 points to pace Ezell-Harding.
At DCA, Friendship led 18-14 at the first-quarter break, 35-24 at halftime and 45-34 through three periods as the Commanders connected on 11 treys.
Colby Jones fired in five triples in leading Friendship with 16 points while Casey Jones finished with 15. Duckwiler dropped in two triples as part of his eight points while Potts scored seven and Carpenter six on two 3s. Turner finished with four points, Major a 3, Rowe and Kaelin Horton two each and La’Quarrius Talley a free throw.
Max Frazier fired in 18 points for DCA while Drew Johnson dropped in three triples on his way to 11 first-half tallies.
Friendship will host Goodpasture today following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
Watertown offense dries up in second half as Smith County pulls awayWATERTOWN — Smith County broke away from a halftime tie last Friday night and pulled away to a 64-44 win over Watertown.
The teams were tied 17-17 at the first-quarter break and 30-30 at halftime before the Owls outscored the Purple Tigers 19-7 in the third period to go up 49-37 as Watertown scored just 12 second-half points.
Peyton Hix scored 16 points, Dennie West 15 and Johnny Lyda 10 for Smith County.
The Tigers knocked down 9 of 10 free throws, including 5-for-5 by Ian Fryer, who led Watertown with nine points. Trent Spradlin scored eight in the first half. Will Hackett hit all four of his foul shots as he and Brady Raines each scored seven in the first half. J.J. Goodall hit two first-quarter 3-pointers for his six while Chase McConnell finished with four in the fourth and K.J. Wood a 3 in the third.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to White House today following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
