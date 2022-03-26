Cumberland men’s basketball standout Tavon King added NAIA All-America honors to his growing list of accolades over his two seasons with the Phoenix, as announced by the national office Thursday.
The NAIA women’s All-America team was announced Friday and Cumberland’s Tyra Johnson is on the list as second team.
King earned a spot on the honorable mention team after dropping a career-high 17.8 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 41% from three-point range, which were also the best marks of his career.
His best performances of the year came in a three-game stretch against Shawnee State, Thomas More and Life in late January when he averaged 21 points per game while shooting over 60% from the field. King scored 30 points on the road at Lindsey Wilson in the first game of 2022.
The Gates native’s 17.8 ppg ranks him fourth in the Mid-South Conference behind Ryan Batte (Thomas More), Kortland Martin (Freed-Hardeman) and Jahi Hinson (Cumberlands).
The senior guard was a key part of one of the best seasons in Cumberland’s history as the team reached new heights under coach Jeremy Lewis and earned a trip to the NAIA tournament for the first time since 2008-09 and recorded its first tournament win since 2004.
King is the 10th Cumberland player to earn All-America honors and the first since Jalen Duke in the 2019-20 season.
Around the conference, Batte was named a first team All-America while Martin was named to the third team. Kyran Jones and Derrin Boyd from Georgetown were both honorable mentions as well.
Johnson earned a spot on the second team after a season where she totaled 17.5 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Year and first team All-MSC earlier.
The native of Decatur, Ala., recorded 13 games where she topped 20 points or more and two games where she scored 30 points. She also posted double-figure point totals in 24 of the 29 games she played in. Johnson ended the year becoming just the second player in school history to score 500 points in a single season.
Johnson is the 10th Cumberland player to earn NAIA All-American honors and the first since Nicole Bowers in 2016-17.
Around the conference, Courtney Prichett from Campbellsville was named first team All-American, Morgan Stamper from Pikeville is also a member of the second team, Alyssa LeMay from Freed-Hardeman and Taylor Close from Thomas More are honorable mentions. Thomas More head coach Jeff Hans was named the NAIA Coach of the Year after leading the Saints to the national title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.