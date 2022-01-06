King, Ridley, Stephens combine for 73 in Phoenix road win

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Tavon King, Aaron Ridley and Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens each notched season-highs in a runaway 91-72 Cumberland victory on the road against Lindsey Wilson on Monday night.
King posted a season-high 30 points on 13-of-19 shooting and 3-of-7 from three. The 30-point game is King’s second of his career, his first coming last season when he scored 34 against Pikeville at home.
Ridley notched the first double-double of the season by a Cumberland player scoring 23-points and adding a season-high 11 rebounds. Ridley finished 8-of-13 from the field and buried 5-of-6 triples.
Stephens scored 20 points for the first time this season going 9-of-13 from the field while adding three rebounds.
Cumberland (8-3, 4-3 MSC) caught fire in the second half scoring 54 points, the third time this season Cumberland has had a 50+ point half. The Phoenix finished 60% (39-of-65) from the field and shot 50% (8-of-16) from three. Cumberland out-rebounded Lindsey Wilson, 35-25.
Lindsey Wilson (8-7, 1-6 MSC) trailed early and tried to slow Cumberland’s momentum, but could only keep it to within three points at the half before CU took off.
Cumberland started slow in comparison to the second half taking a 37-34 lead into halftime. Lindsey Wilson went on a 9-0 run before the half closed to get back in the game heading to the break.
Out of halftime, Cumberland scored the first five points of the half as Ridley buried a triple and Stephens scored an easy two. The Blue Raiders responded with a dunk and three to bring the margin right back to three.
King scored the next five points for Cumberland with a Lindsey bucket in between to make it 47-41. The Blue Raiders would go on a 5-0 run over the next two minutes to get as close to lead as Lindsey would get at 47-46 with 15:32 to play.
Cumberland would go on an 10-2 spurt as Kelvin Jackson made a layup, Stephens added two points, Ridley knocked down two from the charity stripe, and King scored four.
Ridley would extend the lead out to 10 after a couple Lindsey Wilson baskets with a three form the corner going into the media timeout, 60-50.
After the timeout, King scored seven straight for Cumberland with a three and two layups to push the lead to 15, 67-52.
Cumberland kept the pressure up and pushed it out to a 20-point lead, 80-60, with 5:14 left.
The Phoenix will continue the road swing to start 2022 today at Tennessee Southern in Pulaski. Tipoff right now is set for 8 p.m., but may move up to 6 with the women’s game being postponed.
Women’s makeup dates announced
Cumberland athletics has announced the makeup dates for the games that women’s basketball will miss this week due to COVID protocols.
The Lindsey Wilson game will be made up on Jan. 17 at Lindsey Wilson at 3 p.m. The Life game will be played on Jan. 24 in Marietta, Ga., at 5 p.m. CST and Tennessee Southern will be played Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. in Pulaski.
Cumberland will be good to play next week’s scheduled home games against the University of Pikeville on Jan. 13 and the Cumberlands on Jan. 15.
