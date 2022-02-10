King's 20 pushes CU slammers past Lindsey Wilson

As a Cumberland point guard, Jeremy Lewis orchestrated a high-flying attack led by Alonzo Evans and Leroy Hickerson which turned fans on and drove the then-Bulldogs to the 2004 NAIA National Championships round of 16.
As coach of the re-branded Phoenix, Lewis is calling the plays for a new breed of high-flying dunkers who put on a show Monday night in a 65-58 win over visiting Lindsey Wilson at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Led by Tavon King’s 20 points, Tyler Byrd’s 15 off the bench and Nassir Coleman’s 11, the Phoenix led most of the night. A dunkathon midway through the second half helped open the lead to 17 points before a packed house which enjoyed the show before Lindsey Wilson came back with a 17-4 run to bring it to a one-possession game with 2:27 left.
But the Cumberland defense stepped up down the stretch to climb to 16-6 for the season and 11-6 in the Mid-South Conference.
Cumberland (16-6, 11-6 Mid-South Conference) jumped out to a fast start, but uncharacteristic turnovers in the early going slowed the offensive push. The Phoenix connected on 25 of 53 shots and made six 3-pointers as well as numerous dunks. CU made 13 of 20 free throws and three in the last 20 seconds of the game to seal it.
King’s 20 points included nine free throws. Byrd sank 7 of 11 shots to go along with five rebounds. Coleman scored 11 points with eight rebounds and Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens scored seven with a game high nine boards.
Lewis didn’t want to place his current team alongside that of the ’04 team, the first of three to qualify for the NAIA Nationals since the school returned to four-year status nearly 40 years ago.
“That’d be hard to match (’04),” Lewis said. “This is a very athletic, very explosive team. They’d be fun to watch at times.”
While the Phoenix ran the shot clock down the final few minutes, Lindsey Wilson (11-15, 4-14 MSC) pushed the tempo, but ran out of offense for CU to get the win. The Blue Raiders, coached by former Cumberland assistant Chris Starks, outrebounded the Phoenix 38-30 and had 12 offensive rebounds, but the Cumberland defense held them to just six second-chance points.
“I probably slowed it down a little too much,” Lewis said. “Actually, I probably slowed us down defensively too much. Probably should have stayed on the floor and tried to trap. I thought Lindsey Wilson had some guys step up the last seven minutes of the game and made some plays, make some shots. They had some guys who hadn’t made shots step up and make shots today.”
Payton Cundiff scored 21 points in 25 minutes off the bench. Cundiff drilled five 3-pointers. Calvin Fugett scored 11 points with five rebounds and five assists and Johrdon Mumford scored 11 points off the bench.
On the opening possession, Cumberland set the tone with a massive alley-oop to Nassir Coleman. Fugett Drained back-to-back 3s and King answered with two of his own with a Coleman 3 in between for a 7-0 run and a 9-6 lead early.
A 3 from Payton Cundiff knotted it at 9-9 before Cumberland went on a 6-0 run led by an oop to Tyler Byrd. Both teams were stuck at 15-9 until the 10-minute mark. Fugett ended the drought with a two for the Blue Raiders.
The Phoenix went up 19-13 before back-to-back 3s by Cundiff tied it at 19-19. The game stayed tied until 26-26 when King brought the house down with a fastbreak dunk and Stargell picked Fugett’s pocket and and scored a layup just before the horn for a 30-26 lead at the break.
Lindsey Wilson quickly went up 32-30, but Cumberland exploded for a 12-0 run sparked by a tip in by Coleman and a steal into transition 3 for King. A steal by Coleman led to his fastbreak jam and sparked a technical foul on Starks. King knocked down two from the line and Stargell buried a transition 3 for the run.
After a 4-1 spurt by the Blue Raiders, Byrd stepped into the show with taking a steal the other direction for a fastbreak dunk for Kelvin Jackson. Byrd then scored the next seven points with two emphatic dunks and a 3-ball to put Cumberland up 16, 52-36, with 12:48 left.
The Phoenix pushed that lead out to 60-48 with 6:17 left in the game when the Cumberland offense sputtered down the stretch. CU scored just five more points the rest of the game while Lindsey fought back to make it close, but could not overcome the large deficit Cumberland built.
Starks was a CU assistant under Paul Peck for six seasons (1996-02) and went with Peck to Lindsey Wilson. He took over the Blue Raiders when Peck retired before last season. The pair recruited Lewis, who played for them his first year on Cumberland Square before Lonnie Thompson came in to lead the Bulldogs to all three of their NAIA tournament appearances.
“It’s kind of funny what goes on with a little bit of a chess match,” Lewis said of going against one of his former coaches. “A lot of the stuff he’s calling I know it because I ran it.”
CU will be back in action on the road today at the University of the Cumberlands. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CST in Williamsburg, Ky. Following a Saturday trip to Pikeville, the Phoenix will return home for their final three games — next Monday against Pikeville, Thursday vs. Life and Feb. 19 in the finale against Tennessee Southern.
“Great crowd tonight,” Lewis said. “Hope it can be like this all of next week.”
