For the second time this season, Cumberland freshman Nickson Kipkosgei has been selected as the Mid-South Conference men’s cross country Runner of the Week, conference official announced on Monday afternoon.
Kipkosgei captured 10th place in a field of 542 runners at the Live at Lou Cross Country Classic this past Saturday.
Kipkosgei set the program’s second-fastest 8K time with 25.05.2 to now hold the top two times in school history in his first two races.
Kipkosgei was the first Mid-South Conference member to finish the race.
Cumberland cross country’s next meet is this upcoming Saturday at the UAH Chargers XC Invitational in Hunts- ville, Ala.
