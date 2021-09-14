FLORENCE, Ala. — Cumberland’s men started the season off strong with a fifth-place finish at the North Alabama Cross Country Invitational hosted by the University of North Alabama last Friday morning in their first meet of the season.
Cumberland freshman Nickson Kipkosgei set a new school record by 50 seconds finishing in third place individually with a time 24:47.1 in the 8K race.
Denis Kipligat took 29th place individually posting a time 25:56.6. The time was his personal best and the third-fastest 8K in school history. The two finished one and two amongst NAIA competitors in the field.
Freshman Ethan Rhoden finished in 39th place after running the course in 26:40.3 for his best time at Cumberland while senior Joel Barlow of Wilson Central finished 11 seconds later in 48th place.
Luke Freeman took 60th place with a 27:34.4 and Aiden Crockett and Jacob Harzbecker finished 66 and 67 in the race. The race was Harzbecker’s first of his collegiate career. Andrew Cullins was the last Phoenix to finish in 69th place.
Cumberland had the highest finish amongst NAIA schools in the event. Phoenix graduate assistant Wesley Meyer ran unattached and was the individual winner of the race.
Also, Lebanon High-graduate Caleb Kawasaki, running for Murray State, finished 16th in 25:26.
The Phoenix will be in action this coming Friday at the Ray Bullock Invitational in Upland, Indiana.
Phoenix women finish fifth
FLORENCE, Ala. — Cumberland’s women finished fifth overall out of 13 cross country teams at the North Alabama Invitational.
The Phoenix competed in a field of teams from the NCAA and NAIA.
Sophomore runner Elise Krone led all Phoenix runners with a time of 19:25.4 in the 5000m race, finishing 23rd. Krone set a new personal record overall and recorded the 10th fastest time in program history.
Freshman India Mastin came in second for the team and 33rd overall with a time of 19:46.1, the 21st fastest time in program history. The Lebanon High graduate also set a new personal record with her finish.
Junior Sasha Petrova came in 37th place overall for the Phoenix with a finishing time of 19:54.2, followed by freshman Daniela Rivera who finished in 42nd with a time of 20:04.9.
Rounding out the Phoenix was freshman Hope Britt with a time of 20:26.2, which put her in 48th place out of 106 total runners.
The Phoenix next take the course Saturday at the Ray Bullock Invitational in Upland, Ind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.