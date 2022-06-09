Kittrell moves from baseball to revive MJCA softball

An argument can be made baseball is Mt. Juliet Christian’s most consistently successful sport.
The Saints have beaten Friendship Christian each of the last two seasons and have also defeated Donelson Christian. They were a win from qualifying for the Middle Region tournament last month.
The coach who gradually built the program, not to mention rebuild its field following the 2020 tornado, is moving one field over to softball, which fielded only a junior-varsity team this past spring.
“Mike’s a builder,” MJCA athletic director Paul Christensen said Monday. “He has a way of getting in there and reviving a program. He wanted to do what was best for our program.
“Softball’s really important in this area. We wanted to make sure that we put somebody in that box that we feel could might do that… It’s all about building a better infrastructure in our softball program, building up interest and developing players. We knew Mike could do that, so we made that move and shifted him over.”
Softball isn’t the only sport at MJCA under new leadership. Local golf instructor Ryan Smith has taken over that sport after Andrew O’Reel had conflicts with his day job.
Also, Chris Slaughter and his wife/assistant, Kathy, stepped down from volleyball as their daughter, Davey, will begin her college career at Union University this fall. Area club coach Kristy Eckel will take over the Lady Saints with Deja Love serving as an assistant.
“We’ve known that this was coming for some time now,” Christensen said of volleyball. “Volleyball coaches are hard to find these days. Of all the sports that I’ve had positions that I’ve tried to fill, volleyball’s the hardest. We were fortunate to have some of our club girls recommend somebody who has been a club coach for a long time. We were able to secure a head coach and she had somebody that she wanted to assist her, a club coach.”
Football and both girls and boys basketball programs will remain under the same coaches in 2022-23.
That leaves one position left to fill — baseball.
