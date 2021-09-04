MT. JULIET — Noah Kleinmann accounted for four touchdowns Friday night as Mt. Juliet Christian rolled to a 41-6win over Bell Buckle Webb at Edward Suey Field.
Kleinmann completed 12 of 21 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. His TD tosses found Tyler Barnes, JaMarion Thomas and Tristian Carter. Barnes finished with five catches for 100 yards.
Thomas also ran for a touchdown while gaining 148 yards on 12 carries. Kam Curtis collected 55 yards and a score.
Sullivan Swords led the Saints’ defense with eight tackles, including four for loss and three sacks. Curtis recovered a fumble.
Mt. Juliet Christian led 7-6 following the first quarter and 13-6 at halftime before going up 28-6 going into the fourth as the Saints improved to 2-1.
MJCA will remain at home one more week as Middle Tennessee Christian visits Suey Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
