CHATTANOOGA — Mt. Juliet Christian dominated the final three quarters of a season-opening 52-8 crushing of host Lookout Valley last Friday night.
Quarterback Noah Kleinmann connected on 22 of 30 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns. JaMarion Thomas had two scores among his seven receptions totaling 192 yards.
Tristian Carter caught two passes totaling 39 yards, both of went went for scores. Tyler Barnes had the other TD reception, finishing with seven catches for 72 yards.
On the ground, Brenden Dunn’s only carry went for 40 yards. Kam Curtis ran for a touchdown and finished with 34 yards on three rushes. Curtis also returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown.
Barnes blocked a field goal while Thomas intercepted a pass. Sullivan Swords had 11 tackles, including four for loss.
Lookout Valley led 8-6 after the first quarter before the Saints scored 16 points in the second to go into halftime ahead 22-8.
A 22-point third period put the game away 44-8 with 12 minutes to play.
Mt. Juliet Christian will host local rival Friendship Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at the rebuilt Edward Suey Field, the first game at the site since the bleachers and press box were destroyed in the March 2020 tornado.
