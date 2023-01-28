MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s freshman boys pressured Mt. Juliet into numerous turnovers Tuesday night as the Blue Devils rolled to a 68-39 win.
Evan Klemm had his best game of the season with 22 points. He cured his struggles from the free-throw line by swishing 7 of 9 as Lebanon improved to 8-7 for the season. He scored 12 in the second quarter as the Blue Devils widened a 14-3 first-quarter lead to 32-14 by halftime.
