Jason Knowles will be Wilson Central’s next girls’ head basketball coach, pending a routine background check by Wilson County Schools, WCHS athletic director has confirmed.
“He has been recommended for hire,” Wilson Central AD David Jennings said of Knowles, who met with the team Tuesday and began preparations for tryouts and summer camps.
Knowles, 37, has been boys head coach at Cannon County the past three seasons after spending more than a dozen years at his alma mater Watertown where he served stints as an assistant for football, boys basketball and baseball. He was head cross country coach and was the Purple Tigers’ first tennis coach.
He played junior-varsity baseball at Cumberland after playing golf, football, basketball and baseball at Watertown, from where he graduated in 2003.
Knowles would become the fifth girls coach in WCHS’ 22-year history and replace Erica Wilson, who was dismissed from her post in February following a 3-22 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.