Konkel signs with Phoenix women's volleyball

Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Hannah Vadakin announced the signing of Hazel Konkel to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 academic year.
The DuBois, Ill., native plans to pursue a degree in exercise and sports science in her time at Cumberland. After her time at CU, she plans to obtain a massage therapy license and own her own massage therapy business.
Konkel is a two-sport athlete out of Nashville Community High School where she earned letters in Hornettes’ volleyball and swimming.
She will arrive at Cumberland as a very well-decorated athlete. She was named the Southern Illinois Player of the Year, all-state first team, all-conference team and all-south team.
Hazel is the daughter of Josh and Autumn Konkel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.