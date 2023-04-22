Krenzke, Worden pull MJ into series split with Central

Mt. Juliet’s Easton Krenzke races around the bases on a first-inning triple to deep center field at Wilson Central. It was the start of his 4-for-4 Wednesday night.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Easton Krenzke drove in three runs to back Ryan Worden’s complete-game performance Wednesday night as Mt. Juliet beat host Wilson Central 6-3.

Krenzke tripled in a scoreless first inning. He doubled into the left-field corner to drive in the game’s first run in the third inning. He followed by stealing third base and coming home on an errant throw. Johnny Pfefferle capped the inning with an RBI single to center.

