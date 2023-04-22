Krenzke, Worden pull MJ into series split with Central

GLADEVILLE — Easton Krenzke drove in three runs to back Ryan Worden’s complete-game performance Wednesday night as Mt. Juliet beat host Wilson Central 6-3.
Krenzke tripled in a scoreless first inning. He doubled into the left-field corner to drive in the game’s first run in the third inning. He followed by stealing third base and coming home on an errant throw. Johnny Pfefferle capped the inning with an RBI single to center.
After RBI singles by Isaac Schafer and Luke Kinzer brought the Wildcats to within 3-2 in the bottom of the third, Mt. Juliet got those runs back in the fourth. Cole Austin singled to left to drive in Tucker Griffith, running for catcher Kyle Fitzgibbons, who had doubled. Krenzke’s single to right plated Austin.
Krenzke, who went 4-for-4, singled in Tyler Vestal in the sixth.
Kinzer had another RBI single in the seventh.
Worden scattered six hits and five walks while striking out three.
Schafer pitched the first 3 1/3 innings to take the loss, allowing fie runs on five hits. Carson Reed worked 2 2/3 frames and Ryan Buckner the seventh. The trio surrendered 10 hits.
Pfefferle and Austin each finished with two hits as Mt. Juliet earned a split of the home-and-home series and improved to 9-16 for the season and 5-5 in District 9-4A.
Watertown one-hits, run-rules Jackson CountyWATERTOWN — Watertown scored in all four at-bats Thursday as the Purple Tigers run-ruled Jackson County 10-0 on a combined one-hitter.
Charlie Mitchell threw the first three innings, allowing a first-inning hit while striking out five. Zeb Major worked the final two frames, fanning three. Neither walked a batter and the Purple Tigers committed no errors, meaning they faced just one over the minimum 15 batters.
Watertown umped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and 7-0 in the second as the Tigers totaled 10 hits.
Cyrus Bennett tripled and singled while driving in three runs. C.J. Potter knocked in two runs and doubld while Carter Bass doubled off the bench. K.J. Wood and Chase Young each singled twice.
Lebanon sweeps CookevilleLebanon earned a home-and-home District 9-4A sweep of Cookeville this week with a 4-0 win at Brent Foster Field on Tuesday and a 4-3 victory in Putnam County on Wednesday.
Elijah Shreeve pitched a four-hit shutout on Tuesday with seven strikeouts.
Connor Gannon and Wyatt Bowling drove in runs in Lebanon’s three-run fifth inning. Bowling banged out two hits as he and Gannon drove in two runs apiece.
At Cookeville, the Blue Devils built a 4-0 lead through 4 1/2 innings before withstanding a Cavalier comeback.
Lebanon scored twice in the second inning and once each in the fourth and fifth with all four scores being driven by different players. Bowling and Braden Metzgar doubled while Tol Swindell singled twice as the Blue Devils banged out eight hits.
Tyler Kingdon pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for the win.He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Cade Throne threw the final 2 1/3 frames for the save, allowing a run on a hit while fanning five. Six errors made all three runs unearned.
Lebanon and Green Hill are playing in the Soddy-Daisy Classic this weekend in the Chattanooga area.
Wilson Central edges Mt. Juliet 4-3MT. JULIET — Wilson Central scored in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday night to edge Mt. Juliet 4-3.
Luke Kinzer pitched six innings for the win. The right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Carson Reed pitched the seventh for the save. Isaac Schafer drove in two runs as he, Kinzer and Will Summers each had two of Wilson Central’s nine hits. Summers had a double for the Wildcats’ only extra-base hit. Central scored single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.
Mt. Juliet cut the margin to 2-1 in the third pulled into a 3-3 tie with two in the fifth.
Landon Parman pitched 1/3 inning in the sixth and took the loss, allowing a run on a hit and two walks. Tristan Nguyen recorded the final four outs, three on strikes. Starter Keaton Reese gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts as the Golden Bears fell to 8-16 for the season and 4-5 in District 9-4A.
Calen Miller doubled among his three hits and drove in two Mt. Juliet runs.
Watertown shut out by CentennialWATERTOWN — Watertown could only muster two hits off Centennial pitching Tuesday as the Class 4A Cougars shut out the defending 2A champion Purple Tigers 6-0.
Ryan Yates allowed singles to K.J. Wood and Landon Phillips while striking out seven in six innings. Josh Whitby worked the seventh. Charlie Mitchell gave up an unearned run in the second inning to take the loss on a bullpen day for Watertown. Zeb Major gave up three runs (two earned) and Zack Self two scores (one earned) as each threw two innings. Cyrus Bennett tossed the seventh as the Cougars collected 10 hits.
Centennial scored in every inning but the first and seventh as the Cougars had one-run innings with the exception of a two-run third.
Big third inning carries Goodpasture past CommandersVisiting Goodpasture broke open a close game with six runs in the third inning Tuesday as the Cougars pulled away from Friendship Christian 12-5 at John McNeal Stadium.
The Cougars led 4-1 midway through the second inning before Friendship scored four in the bottom half on home runs by Quin Long and Chase Eakes for a 5-4 edge. But Goodpasture seized control in the third, chasing Friendship starter Ethan Myers off the mound with no outs after he was charged with eight runs allowed on five hits and five walks. Will Barnwell finished the third before Elijah Stockton fired the final four frames as Friendship fell to 21-8. The trio allowed 12 hits, six of which were doubles and one triple.
The Friendship home runs represented 2/3s of the Commanders’ hit total. Knox Hayslip’s single was the other knock as he drove in a run. Eakes’ homer was a two-run shot while Long’s came with the bases empty.
Purple Tigers score often to top Saints 10-3MT. JULIET — Both teams scored early, but it was Watertown which scored often in a 10-3 baseball win at Mt. Juliet Christian last Friday.
Following a 2-2 first inning, the Purple Tigers opened a 9-1 lead midway through the third as they finished with 13 hits.
Chase Young drove in four runs and C.J. Potter two as both doubled and singled for Watertown. Bret Price also knocked in a pair of scores as he singled twice. Leadoff batter K.J. Wood went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored three times.
Landon Phillips pitched five innings for the win, surrendering six of the Saints’ seven hits. Price tossed the final two frames.
Caleb Ferguson threw the first three innings and took the loss for the Saints. Noah Love fired the final four frames. Noah Kleinmann and Brenden Dunn both doubled and singled for the Saints.
Eakes, Tidwell lead Friendship to run-rule shutout of Nashville ChristianNASHVILLE — Chase Eakes homered and drove in four runs Monday as Friendship Christian run-ruled host Nashville Christian 12-0.
The Commanders scored in all five of their at-bats, finishing with 11 hits to improve to 21-7 for the season going into last night’s visit from Goodpasture to John McNeal Stadium.
Storm Sellars had three RBIs and Mason Hallum two as they, Eakes and J.J. Pruneau each produced a pair of hits. Eakes and Elijah Stockton doubled. Tate Tidwell pitched the full five innings for the win, scattering six hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Summar, Hines lift Hawks to win at VandyNASHVILLE — Playing at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field, Green Hill rolled past Knights Academy 9-1 Monday night. The Hawks scored four runs in the second inning, three in the fourth and two in the sixth, finishing with 12 hits.
Micah Summar scattered nine hits and two walks in a seven-inning complete game as Green Hill improved to 13-5 for the season. Jackson Hines drove in five runs while going 4-for-4 at the plate. Dom Waller had three hits while Gabe Gray drove in two runs. Green Hill are playing four games in the Trojan Classic in the Chattanooga area through today.
Gannon drives in late Lebanon winnerPLEASANT VIEW — Connor Gannon doubled home the tiebreaking run in the top of the seventh inning of a 5-4 win at Sycamore last Saturday.
His hit made him the winning pitcher as he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk. Jordan Jewell and Carter Pruitte followed from the bullpen to close out the game. Starter Jackson Blevins allowed a run on four hits over four innings.
Jackson Lea led Lebanon’s offense with two hits.
Commanders crush MTCS 20-7MURFREESBORO — Friendship Christian took its sizzling show to Middle Tennessee Christian and torched the Cougars 20-7 last Saturday. MTCS led 2-1 before Friendship put up three five-spots and a four over the final four frames, finishing with 18 hits. J.J. Pruneau drove in six runs and Mason Hallum and Elijah Stockton four on four hits each. Stockton had two doubles and Pruneau and Hallum one apiece. Quin Long had three RBIs on three hits, one of which was a double. Caleb Kring had two RBIs and homered. Konnor Hayslip had three singles and Austin Weatherford two as the Commanders, coming off a loss at Pope Prep the night before climbed to 20-7. Long pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Hallum, Ethan Myers and Adam Gordon followed to the mound as the Cougars finished with five hits.
Beech beats Lebanon 9-2Beech seized the lead and control early in a 9-2 win over host Lebanon at Brent Foster Field last Friday. The Buccaneers scored on a first-inning errors. They tacked on four scores in the seventh. Cade Thorne pitched the first five innings to take the loss for Lebanon. The right-hander allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Wyatt Jones, Wyatt Bowling and Isaiah Muraira followed Thorne to the mound. Thorne, Jackson Lea, Evan Driver, Cooper Hays and Braden Metzgar managed one hit each for Lebanon.
Pope Prep scores six in sixth to end Friendship’s 15-game winning streakHENDERSONVILLE — Pope Prep cooled off Friendship Christian last Friday night, ending the Commanders’ 15-game winning streak with an 8-5 victory.
The Knights scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome a 5-2 Friendship lead. Will Barnwell pitched the first 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. He allowed six earned runs on eight hits. Sam Duckwiler gave up two runs on four hits while recording the final two outs as Friendship fell to 19-7. Pope Prep took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Friendship matched it in the third and took the lead with three in the fourth, finishing with nine hits. Quin Long doubled and drove in two runs for Friendship. Adam Gordon homered while Knox Hayslip doubled. Storm Sellars and J.J. Pruneau each produced a pair of hits.
