Krieger, Hermansson tie for second; CU women take third at Players Club Invitational

Cumberland’s women, who finished third in the Players Club Invitational over the weekend, are (from left) Jasmine Sachdev, Ksenia Yakovleva, Anna Krieger, Nathalie Nutu, Ida Furuheim and Emma Hermansson.

 Cumberland University

YORKTOWN, Ind. — Cumberland’s Anna Krieger and Emma Hermansson shined on Day Two tying for second place individually to help the Phoenix secure a third-place finish at the Players Club Invitational.

The Phoenix combined to shoot a 293 in the final round, the third-lowest round of the day.

