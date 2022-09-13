Krieger, Hermansson tie for second; CU women take third at Players Club Invitational

YORKTOWN, Ind. — Cumberland’s Anna Krieger and Emma Hermansson shined on Day Two tying for second place individually to help the Phoenix secure a third-place finish at the Players Club Invitational.
The Phoenix combined to shoot a 293 in the final round, the third-lowest round of the day.
No. 15 Indiana Wesleyan built a big lead on day one and held on winning the tournament by five strokes. Host Taylor University took second place shooting a 291 in the final round. The Phoenix finished in third followed by Lindsey Wilson in fourth place and the University of the Cumberlands in fifth.
Krieger fired her career-best round after shooting her best round yesterday carding a three-under 69. She finished tied for second with Hermansson with 216 total strokes. Her performance earned her Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors yesterday.
Hermansson shot a two-under 70, also her new career-low round.
Nathalie Nutu finished tied for 13th place. She shot a two-over 74 in the final round for a three round total of 225.
Jasmine Sachdev tied for 38th place shooting an 80. She played consistent golf all weekend with a 79, and two rounds with an 80.
Freshman Ksenia Yakovleva carded an 82 in the final round to finish tied for 45th and Ida Furuheim shot an 89 to finish in 68th.
Cumberland’s women will be back in action on September 19-20 in the Carey Collegiate hosted by William Carey in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
