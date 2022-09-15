Cumberland sophomore Anna Krieger was named Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Monday after her second-place finish at the Players Club Invitational last week.
Krieger finished the tournament shooting an even-par 216 for her new career low in strokes for a three-round tournament.
On day one, she posted a 76 in round one with a 71 in round two to sit in seventh place. On day two, she fired a career best 69 in the final round to move up into a tie for second place individually.
The Phoenix finished the tournament in third place as a team and will compete at the Carey Collegiate in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 19-20.
This is Krieger’s first Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week honors of the season and her career.
