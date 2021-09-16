Cumberland’s Elise Krone has been selected as the Mid-South Conference women’s cross Country Runner of the Week, as announced Monday by conference officials.
Nickson Kipkosgei earned the men’s honor.
Krone led all Phoenix runners in the North Alabama Invitational with a time of 19:25.4, finishing 23rd. The sophomore set a new personal record overall and recorded the tenth fastest time in program history.
Krone earned her first runner of the week honor of the season and the second of her career.
Kipkosgei set a new school record by 50 seconds finishing in third place individually with a time 24:47.1 in the North Alabama Invitational.
The freshman started his Cumberland career with a bang winning Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week after his first race with the Phoenix.
Cumberland cross country’s next meet is the Ray Bullock Invitational in Upland, Indiana, on Friday.
