Kynard boosts Blue Devils off bench vs. Hendersonville

Jamar Kynard came off the Blue Devil bench Friday night to score 18 points in leading Lebanon to a 64-40 win over visiting Hendersonville at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lebanon led from start to finish as the Blue Devils evened their District 9-AAA record at 1-1 going into the holidays and their overall mark to 7-1.
A short jumper at the first-quarter buzzer by freshman Justin Biggs brought Hendersonville to within 12-11.
But the Blue Devils scored the first 10 points of the second quarter and were never seriously threatened as they led 36-19 at halftime and 49-27 going into the fourth.
Center David Greene deposited 12 points in the post for Lebanon while point guard Malcolm Logue tossed in 10. Gaven Reasonover racked up two first-half 3-pointers as he and Kobe Tibbs each scored six, all before halftime. Polo Phillips finished with five after the break while DeQuantay Shannon scored three and Luka Saller and Jackson Painter pitched in a pair apiece.
No one scored in double figures for the Commandos, who fell to 5-3, 1-1.
The win concluded Lebanon's seven-game homestand. The Blue Devils will leave Brandon Gym since the season-opener last month when they went to Cookeville. But they won't go far as they participate in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Tournament beginning Thursday and running through Saturday.
The Blue Devils will battle DeKalb County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Watertown High and White House Heritage 24 hours later at Watertown Middle. The 12-team field will be seeded for Saturday action with games played at the high school, either in the main gym or auxiliary gym.
Red-hot Bucsburn Wildcats
GLADEVILLE -- Beech's boys led from start to finish, shooting a blistering 57% from the floor in a 66-43 win at Wilson Central.
The Buccaneers were up 19-6 following the first quarter, 34-17 at halftime and 46-30 through three periods.
Jyquale Matthews and Kaleb Powell each scored 18 points while Drew Page pumped in 17 for Beech.
Caleb Lawrence led Wilson Central with 13 points while Adler Kerr connected on two 3-pointers on his way to 11. Jordan Beard finished with five points, Braiden Staten four, Caleb Berman a 3; Connor Miller, Zack Markus-Kellerman and Sam Elrod two each and Ethan Coleman a free throw.
Wilson Central will next play in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Tournament with the Wildcats opening pool play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Watertown Middle against Chattanooga Arts & Sciences.
The Wildcats will play at Watertown High at 8:30 p.m. Friday against the host Purple Tigers in what is believed to be the first-ever meeting between the Wilson County teams. Central coach Michael Teeter played for Purple Tiger coach Matt Bradshaw while at Friendship Christian. The 12-team boys' field will be seeded for Saturday's games to be played at the high school in either the main or auxiliary gymnasiums.
Williams' 24 lead Purple Tigers to victory
WATERTOWN -- Elijah Williams scored 24 points Friday night to help Watertown's boys to a 67-50 defeat of DeKalb County.
Williams' total included two 3-pointers. Rayquan Verge racked up 14 points and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 11.
Watertown led 16-9 following the first quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 45-42 going into the fourth.
Brayden Cousino added eight points for the Purple Tigers while Gavin Clayborne finished with five, Deramus Carey three and Drew Creswell two.
Dakota White helped keep DeKalb County in the contest
see devils/page b2
with four 3-pointers as he and Lucas Hale had 12 points apiece while Michael Elswick added 10.
Watertown will host its AFLAC Watertown Christmas Tournament later this week. The Purple Tigers will face Westmoreland at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Wilson Central 24 hours later. Each of the 12 teams will play two pool games, after which the teams will be seeded for Saturday's games.
Other teams on hand for games to be played at both high school gyms and at Watertown Middle will be Lebanon, Cookeville, DeKalb County, Moore County, Donelson Christian and White House Heritage in Pod A. Watertown, Westmoreland, Wilson Central, Chattanooga Arts & Sciences, Portland and Central Magnet will be in Pod B.
Commander comeback falls short
Visiting University School of Nashville built a big lead in the second quarter Friday night and needed almost all of it to survive Friendship Christian's fourth-quarter comeback in a 49-43 Tiger triumph at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
USN used an 18-5 second quarter to widen a 15-12 lead to 33-17 going into halftime. The Commanders used an 18-11 fourth to cut a 38-25 deficit to the final score.
Adam Miller fired in 14 points and Russ Petty 10 as each hit three 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Andrew Mathis also hit three triples as he scored a game-high 17 for Friendship while Mitch Pelham put in 12. Bryce Miller finished with five points, Dillon Turner four, Max Duckwiler and Case Jones two each and La'Quarrius Talley a free throw.
Friendship's boys will journey to Louisville, Ky., this week for the Highlanders Invitational. The Commanders will open with a 4:30 p.m. CST game Friday against Cornerstone Christian Academy from nearby Shelbyville, Ky.
Golden Bears get redemptive win at Gallatin
GALLATIN -- Mt. Juliet's first visit to Gallatin since the Golden Bears' heartbreaking loss to the Green Wave in the Region 5-AAA semifinals last February went much better Friday night in a 49-26 triumph.
Will Pruitt poured in 15 points and Riggs Abner, back after missing one entire game and most of another with an ankle injury sustained a week earlier at Lebanon, 12 for the Bears. Charles Clark notched nine points while Isaac Thompson tossed in five and Gage Wells,, Josh Keck, Jacob Burge and Mo Ruttlen two each.
The teams were tied 8-8 following the first quarter before a 12-6 second sent Mt. Juliet into halftime ahead 20-14. The Bears were up 33-19 going into the fourth as they improved to 8-0 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA going into the holidays.
No one scored in double figures for Gallatin.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Murfreesboro tonight to take on Siegel.
DCA holds off MJCA
MT. JULIET -- Donelson Christian's boys got more than enough separation in the second and third quarters to withstand a fourth-quarter Mt. Juliet Christian surge to prevail 59-50 last Friday night.
DCA used a 14-6 second to turn a 16-15 edge into a 30-21 halftime lead. The Wildcats widened the margin to 42-29 going into the fourth before the Mt. Juliet Christian won the final eight minutes 21-17, though that wasn't enough to keep the Saints from slipping to 3-5.
Ben Singer scored 23 points and Jaden Caarman 13 for DCA.
Montrell Walker scored 16 for the Saints while Jordan Willis sank a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 15. Shawn Link added 11 while Luke Nave's eight included two triples.
Mt. Juliet Christian traveled to STEM Preparatory Academy in Nashville last night and will host the Dr. Mike Lee Classic on Friday and Saturday.
