Lady Bears blast Riverdale

Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 1:19 am
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s girls had no trouble with Riverdale in a 45-19 knockout Thursday night.
The Lady Bears led 12-0 at the first-quarter break and 24-8 at halftime.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 16 points while Jai’Nyah Pillows added eight, Adelyn Kendall five, Unity Jordan and Claire Emery four each, Kayley Jones three, Evie Johnston and Makayla Hopson two apiece and Marissa Hopson a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for Riverdale.
Mt. Juliet traveled to Father Ryan last night and will host Gallatin on Tuesday.
