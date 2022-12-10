Lady Bears blast Riverdale

Mt. Juliet's Jakoria Woods drives to the basket for an early score on her way to a 16-point night.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s girls had no trouble with Riverdale in a 45-19 knockout Thursday night.

The Lady Bears led 12-0 at the first-quarter break and 24-8 at halftime.

