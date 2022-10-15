Lady Bears dominate District 7-AAA

Mt. Juliet’s Robert Funke

 GEORGE PAGE •

The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet wrapped up a dominant run through District 7-AAA soccer by winning the league tournament 8-0 over Wilson Central on Thursday night.

The Lady Bears enter Region 4-AAA play 14-3-1 for the season after going 12-0 in the district. Mt. Juliet has posted 13 shutouts this season.

