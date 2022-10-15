Lady Bears dominate District 7-AAA

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet wrapped up a dominant run through District 7-AAA soccer by winning the league tournament 8-0 over Wilson Central on Thursday night.
The Lady Bears enter Region 4-AAA play 14-3-1 for the season after going 12-0 in the district. Mt. Juliet has posted 13 shutouts this season.
Robert Funke was named Coach of the Year. He is 35-0-1 in the district during his three seasons at Mt. Juliet. His seniors are even more impressive, going 46-0-2 in four years.
Four Lady Bears were named first team all-district: Kaitlyn Stake, Sofie Hess, Lauren Lupton and Ali Cole. They were joined by Lebanon’s Lili Martinez and Rachel Moscardelli and Wilson Central’s Sadie Phelan and Autumn Cecil.
On the second team are Mt. Juliet’s Ava Drizos, Abby Schwarz, Delaney McHone, Sydney Stake, Anya Nita and Adalyn Joki; Lebanon’s Mia McDearman and Karina Kumar and Wilson Central’s Elsie Dillman and Briana Martinez.
Mt. Juliet will host Siegel in the regional Tuesday while Wilson Central travels to Stewarts Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.