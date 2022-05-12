Lady Bears edge Central 2-1, reach 9-4A final, region

GLADEVILLE — Mt. Juliet edged host, and top-seeded, Wilson Central 2-1 Tuesday night to reach the first-ever District 9-4A softball championship game.
Annalise Mecklenburg’s fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh inning broke a 1-1 tie against Kyleigh Pitzer.
Mt. Juliet left-hander Taylor Haymans struck out eight while Pitzer punched out four in the pitcher’s duel which saw both teams score in the first inning.
Mecklenburg’s RBI double staked Mt. Juliet to a 1-0 lead before Cloe Smith’s run-scoring triple tied it for Central in the bottom of the first.
Mt. Juliet edged Central in hits 6-5.
The Lady Wildcats faced Green Hill in the loser’s bracket final yesterday with the winner turning around to battle Mt. Juliet for the championship. If the Lady Bears lost, the “if necessary” game is set for 6 p.m. today at Wilson Central. Regardless, MJ and the Green Hill-Central winner will advance to next week’s Region 5-4A tournament with the district champion playing host to a first-round game while the runner up goes on the road.
Green Hill ousts LebanonGLADEVILLE — Green Hill knocked Lebanon out of the inaugural District 9-4A softball tournament with a 9-2 loser’s bracket win Tuesday at Wilson Central.
Lockard Boyle drove in four runs and Allison Brake two for the Lady Hawks, who broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the bottom of the third inning on a Maliyah Wilkins homer. They broke the game open with four in the fourth on a home run by
Boyle and an RBI by Emily Legrand. They added three more in the sixth, finishing with 11 hits. Boyle, Brake and Legrand doubled as they and Keeton Brown each banged out two hits.
Alex Felts pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win before Sophia Waters worked the final 2 2/3 for the save as they combined to allow seven hits.
Karlee Wright pitched three innings for the Lady Blue Devils, who received five strikeouts from Aly Dickerson before Laina Knight recorded the final two outs.
Carissa Ball doubled for the Lady Devils.
Green Hill advanced to yesterday’s loser’s bracket final against Wilson Central with the winner turning around to take on Mt. Juliet in the championship round. If the Lady Bears lost last night, the “if necessary” game is slated for 6 p.m. today at WCHS. Both finalists will be in the Region 5-4A tournament next week with the district champion playing at home.
Watertown knocked into 6-2A loser’s bracketWESTMORELAND — Top-seeded Westmoreland scored five runs in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back in an 8-1 win over No. 2 Watertown in the District 6-2A tournament.
The Lady Eagles had just five hits off Gabby Burton and Danielle Pryor, but Watertown committed seven errors, making just one of the runs earned.
Watertown finished with four hits, including a Rachel Cromer home run in the sixth.
Burton pitched four innings and was charged with all eight runs before Pryor pitched the final two frames.
Watertown played for its season in the loser’s bracket yesterday with the winner turning around for a rematch with Westmoreland.
Lady Wildcats drop Lebanon into 9-4A loser’s bracketGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central advanced in the District 9-4A tournament with a 7-2 win over Lebanon on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats blew open a 1-0 lead with five runs in the third inning. Maddison Stowell and Cassidy Goddard each drove in two runs. Cloe Smith had four of Central’s 12 hits while Taelor Chang chipped in with two.
Kenzie Miller held Lebanon to single scores in the fifth and seventh innings as the Lady Devils finished with five hits while striking out nine times.
Lebanon starter Karlee Wright was chased during Central’s big third inning with two outs. Laina Knight threw the final 3 1/3 frames.
Wilkins homers twice as Lady Hawks oust CookevilleGLADEVILLE — Earlier on Monday, Green Hill overpowered Cookeville 13-4, making the Lady Cavaliers the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.
The Lady Hawks scored six runs in the first inning. Emily Legrand led off with a home run and Maliyah Wilkins went deep later in the inning. Wilkins hit her second bomb of the game, with a runner on, during Green Hill’s three-run fifth inning. Allison Brake also homered.
Keeton Brown banged out three of Green Hill’s 14 hits. Alyx Frost drove in four runs and Legrand two as they and Lillie Buckley had two hits apiece. Bryanna Coffman cracked a triple.
Alex Felts pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Hayley Miller recorded the final five outs, surrendering a hit and a pair of walks.
Lady Purple Tigers win opening-roundWESTMORELAND — Watertown scored in the first five innings Monday as the Lady Purple Tigers doubled up Smith County 10-5 in the District 6-2A tournament.
The Lady Tigers blew the game open with four scores in the top of the third inning for a 7-0 lead.
Madison Baskin homered in the first inning, Ali Tunks in the second and Abby Hall in the fourth to lead the Lady Tigers’ 13-hit attack.
Rachel Cromer collected three hits while Tunks, Hall, Presley Clark and Lauren Franklin each finished with two. Franklin had two doubles and Clark one.
Baskin drove in three runs while Hall and Tunks had two RBIs each.
The offensive onslaught helped Gabby Burton the the victory.
Burton survived Smith County’s three-run fifth to scatter eight hits and two walks in a complete seven-inning game.
