Lady Bears get payback win vs. Central

Mt. Juliet’s Jai’Nyah Pillows (left) claims a third-quarter rebound against Wilson Central’s Cloe Smith.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s girls got a measure of revenge and their first District 9-4A win of the year in the regular-season finale with a 46-37 win over Wilson Central on Monday night.

But come Friday night, they’ll have to do it again and Monday’s win won’t mean a thing.

