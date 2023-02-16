Lady Bears get payback win vs. Central

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s girls got a measure of revenge and their first District 9-4A win of the year in the regular-season finale with a 46-37 win over Wilson Central on Monday night.
But come Friday night, they’ll have to do it again and Monday’s win won’t mean a thing.
The Lady Bears and Lady Wildcats finished tied for fourth in the district at 1-7. A coin flip at Tuesday’s district meeting gave the No. 4 seed to Wilson Central, which will host Mt. Juliet in a first-round elimination game at 6 p.m. Friday with the winner taking on top seed and tournament host Cookeville at 5 p.m. Saturday. But Friday’s winner will advance to the Region 5-4A tournament as will No. 2-seed Lebanon, which will take on No. 3 Green Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday. Consolations and championships will be played Monday night.
“Before the season, we set some realistic goals we wanted to achieve,” said Mt. Juliet coach Joseph Hiett, whose Lady Bears are 9-20 for the season. “And one of the goals involves Thursday (the original scheduled date of the tournament). We set a goal as a team to go to the region. And we set a goal as a team to have double-digit wins. They both can happen come (Friday) night.”
Wilson County’s coaches decided if Cookeville wasn’t involved in a 4-5 game, those would be played here. It was decided Tuesday to play those at the No. 4 seed. Mt. Juliet’s boys are the 4 seed and will host Central tonight. But with Lady Wildcats coach Jason Knowles winning his flip, the girls’ game was rescheduled for Friday to avoid the scheduling conflict.
The Lady Wildcats, who beat Mt. Juliet at Central last month, is 3-20, 1-7. But the tournament is a new season. Three more games, including the region tournament, can be gained with a Friday-night win.
“We really came into (Monday’s) game not wanting to throw everything we had worked at the last few weeks at them in anticipation of playing them again immediately in a must-win game,” Knowles said.
The Lady Bears led 11-9 at the first-quarter break.
Central big girl Lillian Crutchfield connected for a 3-pointer from the wing put the Lady Wildcats ahead 12-11, a lead which grew to 14-11 before Adelyn Kendall scored from underneath to put Mt. Juliet back in front 15-14.
Kristen Smith, who led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points connected for the first of her three 3-pointers to tie the game 17-17. An Akeley Thompson free throw sent Central ahead by one.
But Kendall canned a 3 on the other end to put Mt. Juliet back in front 2018. Jakoria Woods, honored after the game for breaking the 1,000-point mark as a Lady Bear, drove to the basket at the halftime buzzer for a 24-18 lead.
Smith scored seven of Central’s nine third-period points. But the Lady Bears still widened their lead to 38-27 as Claire Emery got a favorable bounce on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Kendall and Woods combined to hit all six of their fourth-quarter free throws to stave off Central.
“Knowing that we’re going to see them again I think picked up a little bit more value for who could get the momentum going into it,” Hiett said. “I felt like when we went there the last time, maybe we looked down and paid attention to the records, the things that any coach doesn’t want to see his team do. Tonight, we made sure we told the girls ‘It’s about you. It’s not about them. You got to do the little things, the dirty things. You got to rebound. And I thought we did a good job on that.”
“Unfortunately, we were unable to capitalize on the opportunities we had,” Knowles said after watching his Lady Wildcats connect on just 9 of 19 free throws (with four front ends missed) and 12 of 43 from the floor. “We played hard tonight and continued playing down to the final horn. Joseph does a great job and he had the girls ready for everything we threw at them.”
Woods, who scored 151 points as a freshman for Central before becoming the 30th Lady Bear to go past 1,000 (she broke the mark Feb. 3 at Cookeville and is estimated by Hiett to have around 1,200 now at both schools), led MJ with 15 points. Kendall collected nine, Kaley Jones seven, JaiNyah Pillows six, Emery five and Unity Jordan four in the first quarter.
Smith was followed by Crutchfield’s seven, Thompson’s five, Alli McCullough and Kendyle Pickett with four apiece and Cloe Smith two free throws. Kristen Smith also took down 10 rebounds and Crutchfield seven.
Cookeville claims 9-4A top seed
COOKEVILLE — Cookeville’s girls claimed the District 9-4A regular-season championship all to themselves Monday night with a 69-34 win over Lebanon.
The Lady Cavaliers led 24-8 at the first-quarter break as Jordan Gillies and district Most Valuable Player Carrie Gallagher combined for 19 points, including three 3-pointers. It was 44-17 at halftime as Cookeville climbed to 24-4 for the season and 8-0 in the district.
The Devilettes dropped to 19-8, 6-2.
Gallagher fired in four triples in leading the Lady Cavs with 20 points while Gillies and Isabel Garcia each threw in 13.
TK Hastings led Lebanon with 13 points while Tiara Spencer and Tiffany Harrigan each had seven; Samya Reedy, Macey Baker and Rolandria Dowell two apiece and Keeli Davis a free throw.
Lebanon is seeded second for the district tournament and will take on No. 3 Green Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals at Cookeville. Win or lose, both will play for third place or the championship Monday before opening Region 5-4A action next Friday.
Two Devilettes join Green Hill’s Blankenship on All-9-4A first team
COOKEVILLE — Lebanon placed two players on the All-District 9-4A first team and Green Hill one in voting of the league coaches Tuesday.
The Devilettes’ TK Hastings and Tiara Spencer joined Green Hill’s Aubrey Blankenship on the first team.
Mt. Juliet’s Jakoria Woods, Wilson Central’s Kristen Smith and Green Hill’s Savannah Kirby made the second team.
Lebanon’s Trinity Franzen and Tiffany Harrigan, Green Hill’s Sullie Gerik and Julia Varpness, Mt. Juliet’s Adelyn Kendall and Unity Jordan and Wilson Central’s Lillian Crutchfield made honorable mention.
Hastings, Blankenship and Wilson Central’s Kendyle Pickett were named to the all-defensive team.
Spencer is the league’s Freshman of the Year.
Watertown vs. Cannon County in 6-2A semis
Watertown’s girls will take on Cannon County in the District 6-2A tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Smith County.
The Lady Purple Tigers lost a coin toss with Smith County for third place while Cannon County won a flip with Westmoreland for first.
Regardless, all four will play for the championship or third place Monday to determine seeding for the Region 3-4A tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.