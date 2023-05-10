Lady Bears roll into 9-4A winner’s final

Mt. Juliet catcher Savanna Schaffer tags out Wilson Central’s Camryn Langley to end the third inning.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Second-seeded Mt. Juliet rolled to the District 9-4A winner’s bracket final with an 11-0 win over Wilson Central on Monday at Green Hill.

The Lady Bears scored four runs in each of the two innings to take the pressure off Taylor Haymans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.