Lady Bears roll into 9-4A winner’s final

MT. JULIET — Second-seeded Mt. Juliet rolled to the District 9-4A winner’s bracket final with an 11-0 win over Wilson Central on Monday at Green Hill.
The Lady Bears scored four runs in each of the two innings to take the pressure off Taylor Haymans.
Savanna Schaffer doubled home Mt. Juliet’s first two runs. Cali Hughes had an RBI single in the second and a home run in the fourth.
Haymans scattered five hits while striking out six in the five-inning game.
Mt. Juliet racked up eight hits with Hughes and Reese Burns getting two each off three Wilson Central pitchers.
Cassidy Goddard had two Wilson Central hits.
Mt. Juliet moved on to face top-seed/host Green Hill in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket final after Wilson Central took on Cookeville in an elimination game. The loser’s final and championship round were to be played yesterday. The “if necessary” game would be at 6 p.m. today with the two finalists advancing to next Monday’s Region 5-4A tournament.
Watertown rallies to opening-round win over Smith County
WATERTOWN — Top-seeded Watertown spotted Smith County an early lead Monday before the Lady Purple Tigers roared back to outscore the Lady Owls 10-7 in the opening game of the District 6-2A tournament.
The Lady Owls led 5-0 in the second inning before Watertown got back in the game with four in the third. Smith County re-extended the lead to 7-4 in the fourth before a pair of three-run innings in the fifth and sixth sent the Lady Tigers to Tuesday’s winner’s bracket final.
Watertown whacked 14 hits. Callie Buhler and doubled as she and Madison Baskin each banged out four hits. Rachel Cromer doubled as she and Lauren Franklin finished with two hits apiece. Drew Pryor also doubled and drove in three runs while Baskin had two RBIs.
Avery Taylor survived Smith County’s scoring binges to pitch all seven innings, surrendering six hits and three walks.
Watertown faced Westmoreland in the winner’s final after Smith County faced Cannon County in an elimination game. The championship round is scheduled for 6 p.m. today with the “if necessary” game to follow. The two finalists will advance to next week’s Region 3-4A tournament.
Waters blank Cookeville as Green Hill advances
MT. JULIET — Green Hill continued its winning ways in the District 9-4A tournament Monday with a 4-0 win over Cookeville behind the pitching of Sophia Waters and the power of Maliyah Wilkins.
Waters pitched the shutout with nine strikeouts.
Wilkins hit a two-run homer. Emily Legrand had an RBI single and scored on Maddie McIntyre’s fielder’s choice.
Green Hill faced Mt. Juliet in the winner’s bracket final Tuesday. The loser’s final and championship round were to be played yesterday. The “If necessary” game would be at 6 p.m. today with both finalists advancing to next week’s Region 5-4A tournament.
Friendship finishes fourth in Middle Region, awaits State XII opponent
Friendship Christian finished fourth in the Middle Region tournament following a 13-2 thumping by visiting Goodpasture last Friday.
The Lady Commanders will continue to play on in the State XII tournament sometime later this week, but on the road probably against a second-place finisher with the winner catching a region champion.
Goodpasture moved on in the regional thanks to a six-run third inning. Mattie Gaza, who drove in four runs for the game, homered in the big inning.
The Lady Cougars led 12-0 before the Lady Commanders tallied both of their scores in the fourth. Gabby Lowe has Friendship’s only RBI of the day.
Goodpasture piled up 17 hits in the five-inning game off Friendship pitchers Charley Clark and Angela Eden.
Friendship finished with four hits. Bell Nokes doubled and had two hits.
Cookeville ousts Lebanon in play-in game
COOKEVILLE — Cookeville outscored Lebanon 10-9 last Thursday in the District 9-4A softball tournament play-in game.
A two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning snapped an 8-8 tie and put the Lady Cavaliers ahead.
Lebanon outhit Cookeville 15-9 but it’s the Lady Cavaliers who made at least a couple of trips to Green Hill this week for the double-elimination starting with Monday’s game with the host/top-seeded Lady Hawks.
Laina Knight pitched the full six innings for Lebanon, striking out two.
Maci Hodge homered in the second inning and Lillie Beth Waddle in the seventh for the Lady Devils.
Freshman Teagan Fetcho went 4-for-5 for Lebanon while Waddle and Adelyn Stephens had two hits each.
