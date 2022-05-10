MT. JULIET — Last week’s rainouts gave way to a picture-perfect Mother’s Day afternoon as Green Hill and Mt. Juliet were finally able to get their portion of the District 9-4A softball tournament started.
Those who turned out Sunday afternoon saw Hailey Stewart’s seventh-inning bases-loaded grounder to the left side of the infield result in the walk-off run as the throw home went awry and Karli Costley slide home with the winning run in Mt. Juliet’s 2-1 victory.
Both teams enjoyed strong pitching.
Mt. Juliet left-hander Taylor Haymans, backed by some stellar catches both in the outfield and in foul territory, struck out seven and held Green Hill to three hits, one of which was Maliyah Wilkins’ opposite-field home run in the sixth inning which sailed over the right-field wall and landed in the backyard of a house in the adjacent subdivision which brought Green Hill into a 1-1 tie.
The Lady Bears took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Costley got into a rundown off third base on Brylee Sayer’s fielder’s choice grounder and scored on a bad throw.
Green Hill starter Alex Felts was relieved after allowing the run on three hits after 2/3 innings. Sophia Waters took over and kept Mt. Juliet in check for 5 2/3 frames until the Lady Bears won it in the seventh.
Annalise Mecklenburg went 3-for-4 for Mt. Juliet, which included a first-inning double to right to help set up the opening run.
The tournament shifted to top-seeded Wilson Central yesterday where the Lady Hawks played for their season against Cookeville in an elimination game. Lebanon followed against the host Lady Wildcats in the winner’s bracket. Mt. Juliet’s Sunday win earned the Lady Bears a day off and a berth in today’s 7 p.m. game against the LHS-Central winner. The loser of LHS-Central will take on the Green Hill-Cookeville survivor at 5 today.
6-2A tournament finally starts
After rainouts late last week, the District 6-2A tournament finally got under way yesterday at top-seed Westmoreland.
No. 2-seed Watertown took on No. 3 Smith County after No. 4 Cannon County and Westmoreland met.
Last night’s losers will play at 5 p.m. today before the winners meet at 7.
