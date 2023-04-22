Friendship on verge of taking district top seed after thumping Goodpasture 6-2

Friendship Christian's Isabella Wilson fires a first-inning pitch against Goodpasture.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet formally dedicated its field to late coach Mike Gwaltney and then turned in a performance worthy of some of his state tournament teams with an 11-0 win over Wilson Central on Thursday.

Taylor Haymans kept the Lady Wildcats in check by allowing five hits and no walks while striking out three.

