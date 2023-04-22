MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet formally dedicated its field to late coach Mike Gwaltney and then turned in a performance worthy of some of his state tournament teams with an 11-0 win over Wilson Central on Thursday.
Taylor Haymans kept the Lady Wildcats in check by allowing five hits and no walks while striking out three.
The Lady Bears broke the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning. Haymans, Hailey Stewart and Cali Hughes had hits in the inning. Savanna Schaffer drew a walk. Reese Burns drove in a run on a groundout and an error on a ball hit by Chloe Younggren plated another score.
Younggren was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning to put the Lady Bears on the board.
Kenzie Miller pitched three innings for Wilson Central to absorb the loss. Kristen Smith threw 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Haymans had two hits for Mt. Juliet.
Camryn Langley doubled for Wilson Central.
Gwaltney, who died last October, coached Mt. Juliet for 12 years from 1983-94, establishing the Lady Bears — and, by extension, the two newer schools which draw from MJHS’ former zone, Wilson Central and Green Hill — as softball powers. MJ went to four state tournaments under Gwaltney, including two finals appearances, winning the title in 1986. The Watertown native also coached football and boys’ basketball, served as assistant principal/athletic director at MJHS before retiring as principal at Mt. Juliet Middle School. He also served on the Wilson County Board of Education after retiring.
Cookeville overpowers Lebanon in eighth
Cookeville scored 10 times in the top of the eighth inning Thursday night to turn a tight contest into an 18-8 rout of Lebanon.
Lebanon had just forced extras with four scores in the seventh inning on RBIs by Alyssa Horne, Keeli Davis and Katelyn Clemmons.
Laina Knight pitched 7 1/3 innings for Lebanon and took the loss. McKenzie Jordan got the final two outs in the eighth.
Cookeville outhit Lebanon 17-12. The Lady Cavaliers cracked three home runs, a triple and three doubles.
Horne had two doubles and a single while driving in three runs for the Lady Devils. Clemmons, Davis and Aundrea Huddleston had two hits apiece.
Drennon perfect in Watertown win over Smith County
WATERTOWN — Jaina Drennon fired a five-inning perfect game Thursday as Watertown run-ruled Smith County 12-0.
Drennon retired all 15 Lady Owls she faced, five on strikes.
The Lady Purple Tigers took the pressure off Drennon early with six runs in the first inning. They scored four in the third and two in the fifth, finishing with eight hits.
Alyssa Wood drove in five runs on a double and single while Madison Baskin and Presley Clark each had two RBIs without benefit of a hit. Drew Pryor doubled as she and Callie Buhler each banged out two hits.
Friendship on verge of taking district top seed after thumping Goodpasture 6-2
Friendship Christian celebrated Senior Day on Wednesday with a 6-2 thumping of Goodpasture.
The Lady Commanders broke a 1-1 tie on an RBI single by senior Charley Clark in the third inning.
Friendship scored in every inning but the second to back Isabella Wilson, who allowed both runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings.
FCS finished with nine hits. Clark, who doubled, and Wilson each drove in two runs on two hits. Eighth-grader Khloe Smith also had a pair of singles and scored three times from the leadoff spot.
Center-fielder Deshea Oakley is Friendship’s other senior.
The Lady Commanders climbed to 21-6 for the season and 11-2 in District 4-IIA. A win over Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday will give them the regular-season league championship.
Lady Hawks overpower Lebanon
MT. JULIET — Green Hill took a lead over visiting Lebanon in the third inning and blew out the Lady Devils in the fourth with 11 runs in a 16-4 run-rule win Tuesday night.
The Lady Devils scored all four of their runs in the top of the third on a Lillie Beth Waddle grand slam homer, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead.
But Green Hill dominated the fourth as the Lady Hawks finished the game with 15 hits, including four home runs.
Maliyah Wilkins, who doubled home a first-inning run, drove in five scores on four hits, including two homers, for Green Hill. Emiliy Legrand had four RBIs on a homer and double. Avary Stockwell also homered and Chezney Whitpker doubled as both knocked in two scores. Cadence Jarrett doubled and singled at the top of the lineup.
Savannah Wilson pitched the first three innings for the win before Sophia Waters worked the fourth.
Laina Knight threw the first three innings and took the loss. McKenzie Jordan got two outs in the fourth before the game was called.
Friendship scores seven in seventh to overtake Nashville Christian
NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian scored a seventh-inning touchdown Tuesday to come from behind and win a 16-11 slugfest at Nashville Christian.
Claire Miller snapped an 11-11 tie with a two-run single. She finished with four RBIs on two singles while Deshea Oakley had three batted in. Leadoff batter Khloe Smith singled twice times, homered and doubled, driving in two runs. Isabella Wilson also had a pair of hits as she Bell Nokes each had two RBIs. Gabby Lowe, Bella Ellis and Landry West each singled twice as the Lady Commanders collected 17 hits.
Nashville Christian had 11 hits off Friendship pitchers Charley Clark and Wilson. Wilson worked the final 5 2/3 innings for the win, striking out six.
The Lady Eagles led 7-2 through two innings before the Lady Commanders worked their way to a 9-7 advantage in the fourth. Nashville Christian came back with four in the fifth to go up 11-9 before Friendship scored seven in the seventh.
