Lady Bears win region, Mt. Juliet boys third

HENDERSONVILLE -- Mt. Juliet's girls won the Region 5-Large cross country championship on Thursday while the boys finished third, with both teams qualifying for next weekend's state meet.
Running at Sanders Ferry Park, the Lady Bears posted a team score of 48 as all seven runners finished in the top 25 out of a field of 93 runners. Jalyn Jenkins was fifth, Lucy Ephrem sixth, Lindsey Armstrong 10th, Sydney James 12th, Kasey Quezada 20th, Clair Luecke 24th and Ashley Bergman 25th.
Henry Griffin led Mt. Juliet's boys with a sixth-place finish. Aaron Isbell was 10th and Tyler Stewart 11th out of 128 runners. Mena Helmy, Isaac Walmsley, Kaden Phillips and Jorge Baeztrevino also ran for the Golden Bears.
Mt. Juliet is going to state under first-year head coach Bobby Pruitte, whose MJ Middle teams (which he also still coaches) have won five middle school state championships during his eight seasons. He is assisted by Jay Armstrong.
Lebanon's Britt, Mastin qualify for state cross country
HENDERSONVILLE -- Lebanon's Aiden Britt and India Mastin qualified for the state cross country meet on Thursday with high finishes in the Region 5-Large meet.
Britt finished second in the boys' race in 15:52. Mastin was eighth in the girls' race in 21:16. Both will compete in the TSSAA Championships next Saturday at Steeplechase in Nashville.
Lebanon's girls finished seventh overall. Ansley McNutt was 29th in 23:12 while Madeline Walker finished 48th in 25:14, Lauren Vaden 81st in 29:04 and Emma Herren 85th in 29:53.
The Blue Devils were 11th. Judah Bender finished 55th in 18:55 while North Hopper was 57th in 18:56, Jackson Andrews 73rd in 19:22, Neil Nelson 88th in 20:07, Hayden Jones 95th in 20:22 and Bryson Glover 99th in 20:36.
In the junior-varsity races, Amanda Darling was 27th in the girls' race in 29:38. Jeremy Taylor was 59th in the boys in 21:21.
