MURFREESBORO — A bad third quarter was enough for Wilson Central’s girls to fall behind in a 48-40 loss at Siegel on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats climbed out of a 13-9 first-quarter deficit to lead 23-20 at halftime. But Siegel enjoyed an 18-7 third to go up 38-30. The teams played to a 10-10 fourth-quarter draw.
Cloe Smith struggled from the floor, but was busy and effective from the free-throw line where she sank 15 of 19 on her way to a Lady Wildcat-leading 17 points. Her sister, Kristen, connected on a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 10. Kendyle Pickett added eight points, Riley Mirghavami two and Madeline Lee, Akeley Thompson and Alli McCullough a foul shot apiece.
Siegel outrebounded Wilson Central 25-15, including 16-9 on the offensive glass. Kristen Smith snagged seven rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.
McCullough had three steals while Kristen Smith blocked a pair of shots.
Wilson Central will travel to Rossview at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lady Bears bow to Gallatin 59-35
MT. JULIET — Gallatin rolled to a 59-35 win over Mt. Juliet on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave led 16-6 at the first-quarter break and 23-7 at halftime.
Maggie Hale got Gallatin off to a good start with nine of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter while Je’Leah Cole had 10 of her 12 after halftime. Asia Sawyers scored 10.
Jai’Nyah Pillows and Claire Emery each scored six points for Mt. Juliet while Kayley Jones, Jakoria Woods and Unity Jordan finished with five apiece, sisters Avery and Taylor Haymans a 3-pointer apiece and Sara Valencia and Annalise Mecklenburg two each.
The Lady Bears were coming off a 38-23 loss at Father Ryan last Friday.
The Irish held a 14-13 first-quarter edge before a 14-5 second sent them into halftime ahead 28-18. It was 34-22 going into the fourth.
No one scored in double figures for either team.
Pillows led the Lady Bears with nine points while Woods added eight and Jones six. Woods and Jones each sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Mt. Juliet will host Smyrna at 6 p.m. Friday.
