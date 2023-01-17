Lady ‘Cats claim OT conquest over Mt. Juliet

GLADEVILLE — Once upon a time, Mt. Juliet vs. Wilson Central girls basketball was appointment watching as two of the state’s top program duked it out in gyms packed to the rafters on their journeys to the state tournament.
These days, the state as a whole pays the rivalry no mind. But it’s still important to the greater West Wilson community which turned out for Senior Night and the teams still go at it like championships are at stake.
That may be one reason why when the Lady Wildcats upended the Lady Bears 36-34 on Central’s Senior Night last Friday for just their third win of the season, the players greeted each other on the floor like they had won the state.
“It’s not the days of Bud Brandon and John Wild here, but this game mattered just as much to those girls as it did to the girls of John Wild and Bud Brandon,” said Lady Wildcats first-year coach Jason Knowles, referring to the program’s first two coaches.
“It’s a great rivalry game,” Mt. Juliet coach Joseph Hiett said. “Hats off to Jason. He’s done a great job with the program. Those girls play hard. Their record is not indicative of how hard they’ve played. They’ve been in a lot of close games.
“The bottom line tonight is Mt. Juliet’s girls did not step up to the task at hand. It’s not a one-person thing. We didn’t step forward.”
Kendyle Pickett’s short jumper with 34 seconds to play in the overtime broke a 34-34 tie. She missed two free throws which would have expanded the lead, but the Lady Bears missed their final shot and the Lady Wildcats, three nights after absorbing a 47-point loss at Lebanon, were 3-14 for the season but 1-1 in District 9-4A.
“We had a great week of practice,” Knowles said. “We came out, we battled hard. I couldn’t be more pleased with our effort tonight.”
Mt. Juliet has eight wins against now 14 defeats. But the Lady Bears, playing their district opener, are 0-1 in the league.
Central showed real quick this wasn’t last Tuesday night at Lebanon as the Lady Wildcats led 5-4 at the first-quarter break.
The Lady Bears finally got their first lead at 12-10 on a baseline jumper by Unity Jordan 2:35 before halftime. Central went back in front before Mt. Juliet snagged a 15-14 halftime edge on Adelyn Kendall’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer off the glass.
“He was in a zone and we had a feeling that was what he was going to do all week and we had prepped for it,” Hiett said. “The stretch early in the game, we wouldn’t get in our offensive sets. Same thing in the second half. We didn’t get into the offensive sets that we knew would work against their zone.”
The Lady Wildcats made their move two minutes into the second half when center Lillian Crutchfield scored in the post to put Central in front 18-17. The home team opened a 22-19 lead going into the fourth and 26-19 early in the final regulation stanza. But Jakoria Woods, who played her freshman season at Central before rezoning caused by the opening of Green Hill moved her to Mt. Juliet, was held scoreless until the fourth quarter when the 1,000-point scorer scored seven of her nine points to key a comeback. Her layup put the Lady Bears back in front 31-29 with less than two minutes left.
“We got in our press and the goal was not to actually trap her,” Knowles said of the super-quick Woods. “We thought she might be able to beat the trap. So instead of trapping her we let her walk the ball up the floor she slowed down at the end.”
Jamey Ricketts hit both of her 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, one of which shot Central into a 32-32 deadlock with 1:32 left. A steal by Taylor Haymans gave Mt. Juliet a final shot at victory. But a 3-pointer missed and the buzzer sounded during the ensuing scramble on the floor, treating the fans to four minutes of free basketball before Senior Night ceremonies could begin.
Two free throws, on separate trips, by Crutchfield, lifted the Lady Wildcats to a 34-32 lead with 1:15 left in overtime. Mt. Juliet countered with a pair from the line by Woods, giving her a team-high nine points.
Crutchfield led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kristen Smith scored seven points, Pickett and Ricketts six each, Cloe Smith three and Akeley Thompson and Jaiden White two apiece.
Jordan and Kendall each added eight points to Mt. Juliet’s total while Claire Emery finished with four, Evie Johnston a 3 and Kayley Jones two.
Mt. Juliet will host Cookeville at 6 p.m. today in district action while Central has a bye. The Lady Wildcats will go to Green Hill at 6 p.m. Friday.
Devilettes bounce back to beat LakewayLebanon struggled in the middle two quarters of a 60-35 loss to visiting Cookeville in District 9-4A action last Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Cookeville held an 11-10 first-quarter edge before outscoring Lebanon 21-12 in the second for a 32-22 halftime lead. The Lady Cavaliers exceeded that pace even more in a 20-3 third as they improved to 16-3 for the season and 2-0 in the district.
Lebanon committed 18 turnovers to Cookeville’s nine as the Lady Cavaliers took 48 shots to the Devilettes’ 33. They outscored LHS in points off turnovers 21-2.
Cassie Gallagher led the Lady Cavaliers in scoring with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jordan Gillies tossed in 10 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists.
Ta’Kisa Hastings led Lebanon with 10 points, including a pair of 3s. Finley Tomlin scored seven points, Tiara Spencer five, Ashaunna Rowe four, Madison Jennings three and Keeli Davis, Tiffany Harrigan and Ro Dowell two each as the Devilettes dropped to 1-1 in district play.
Lebanon bounced back the following night with a 59-36 thumping of Lakeway Christian in the Kay Maynard Showcase.
The Devilettes led 10-6 at the first-quarter break, 22-15 at halftime and 43-24 through three as they improved to 14-6.
Hastings hit three 3-pointers in leading Lebanon with 22 points and four steals. Spencer also sank three triples for her nine while Rowe and Trinity Franzen each finished with eight. Davis finished with five points and five assists while Harrigan had four points and seven deflections. Dowell dropped in two free throws and Sa’mya Reedy one.
Kayla Underwood led Lakeway with 11 points while Kami Wilson tossed in 10.
Lebanon will return to district action today when Green Hill visits Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Friendship falls to Clarksville Academy 61-18Clarksville Academy cruised to a 61-18 win at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex last Friday night.
The Lady Cougars led 15-1 at the first-quarter break and 34-9 at halftime.
Former Mt. Juliet Christian point guard Shinae Johnson led the Lady Cougars with 13 points while Alyia Moss and McKenna Phillips each finished with 12.
Lily Maggart led the Lady Commanders with four points while sister Liz threw in three.
Kate Petty, Savannah Bone and Avery Morrison each managed two points and Rylee Agee, Sara Allums and Maggie Reed a free throw apiece.
Friendship will travel to Nashville Christian for a 6 p.m. tipoff today.
