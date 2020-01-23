Lady ‘Cats fast start withstands MJ’s late rally

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls raced to a big lead Tuesday night before Mt. Juliet battled back in the fourth quarter to cut the final margin to 59-46.
The Lady Wildcats raced to a 16-2 first-quarter lead as Sydney Dalton scored six of her team-high 16 points during the stretch as Central spotted Mt. Juliet the first basket of the game before reeling off 20 consecutive tallies.
Mt. Juliet stopped the bleeding somewhat in the second quarter. But Nicole Brill’s six points in the period helped the Lady Wildcats expand the lead to 30-13 by halftime.
Dalton scored six straight points during an 8-0 run to start the second half as Central opened a 38-13 lead.
But Mt. Juliet senior point guard Nevaeh Majors started to turn momentum around with nine third-period points, capped by a 40-foot three-point heave which got the fortunate bounce at the buzzer as the Lady Wildcats led 47-28.
Though the Lady Wildcats had enough of a cushion to claim their fourth straight win and fifth out of their last six games, Anna Riggs ignited a Mt. Juliet rally with a three-play, a three-point basket and two more free throws while Majors reeled off 10 more points, including a pair of triples, as the Lady Bears cut a 49-28 deficit to 55-46 with an 18-6 run before falling to 6-10 for the season and 2-5 to wrap up the first half of the District 9-AAA schedule.
Brill tossed in 12 points while Sydnee Richetto added 11 to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Campbell Strange scored eight points, Jasmin Angel five, Savannah Kirby a three and Kristen Smith and Jakoria Woods two each as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 12-6, 5-2.
Majors scored all but two of her 23 points after halftime while Riggs’ fourth-quarter flurry upped her final tally to 10 points. Ava Heilman hit a pair of threes for her six while Halle Jones had four before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Taylor Pruitt popped in a third-quarter three.
The district’s second-half schedule will tip off at 6:30 p.m. today — Mt. Juliet at home against Lebanon and Wilson Central at home against Hendersonville as the Lady Wildcats wrap up a four-game homestand.
Mason posts career-high numbers in Lebanon winLebanon held serve Tuesday night as the Devilettes maintained second place to finish the first half of the District 9-AAA schedule via a 53-37 win over visiting Portland at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes led 13-7 following the first quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 43-29 through three as they improved to 16-5 for the season and 6-1 in the district.
Addie Porter poured in three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 13 points while center Meioshe Mason turned in career highs with 11 points and eight rebounds. Anne Heidebreicht hit three triples for her nine points while Avery Harris had six, Aaryn Grace Lester six, Allissa Mulaski and Rebecca Brown four apiece and Terri Reynolds a free throw.
Lilly Whitehead led the Lady Panthers with 11.
Lebanon will open the second half of the district schedule at 6:30 p.m. today at Mt. Juliet. The Devilettes will follow with a Saturday trip to the Raatz Fence Showcase at Mercy Academy in Louisville, Ky., where they will face local favorite Butler at 5:50 p.m. CST.
York tops Lady TigersWATERTOWN — York Institute rolled to a 51-32 win over Watertown on Tuesday night.
Daejah Maklary led the Lady Purple Tigers with 10 points while Brittni Allison, Emma Christensen, Delanney Hight and Alie Tunks each finished with five and Madi Reeder two.
Watertown will play host to Cannon County at 6 p.m. today.
Friendship routed at GoodpastureMADISON — Friendship Christian was no match for host Goodpasture as the host Lady Cougars rumbled to a 65-20 triumph Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars led 16-1 following the first quarter and 31-11 at halftime.
Ally Welfel threw in 31 points and Hadleigh Wharton 13 for Goodpasture.
Brooke Jones led the Lady Commanders with eight points while Savannah Craighead scored seven and Rachel Pippin five.
Friendship will return to Metro Nashville today for a 6 p.m. game at University School.
Lady Saints succumb to GoodpastureMT. JULIET — Goodpasture’s girls rolled to a 59-18 win at Mt. Juliet Christian on Monday night.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with nine points while Shinae Johnson finished with five and Megan Blackwell five.
