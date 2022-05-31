Lady ‘Cats out-bombed by Daniel Boone, finish fourth in 4A softball

MURFREESBORO — Wilson Central put together a big season partially on the long ball.
But Daniel Boone went the Lady Wildcats one better as Maci Masters drove in seven runs on two homers in the Trailblazer’s 8-4 win in the Class 4A loser’s bracket Friday at Starplex.
Masters hit a three-run bomb in the first inning off Kenzie Miller and a grand slam in a five-run second off Kyleigh Pitzer.
Both teams had 10 hits, but Daniel Boone’s Kayleigh Quesinberry held the Lady Wildcats at bay until the top of the sixth when Madison Carey singled to center field to break the shutout and Maddison Stowell followed with a three-run homer.
But that was it as Central’s season ended with a fourth-place finish and a 39-12 record. Daniel Boone moved on to the top three with a 38-9 mark.
Stowell went 3-for-3, including a double and the home run, for Central. Kristen Smith doubled as she and Alli Johnson had two hits each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.