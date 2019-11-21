Lady 'Cats race to victory in Wilson's debut game

GLADEVILLE -- The Erica Wilson Era got off to a rip-roaring start Tuesday night as Wilson Central's girls blitzed visiting Springfield 63-31 in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Lady Wildcats raced to an 18-2 first-quarter lead, carried a 33-9 lead into halftime and 51-23 into the fourth.
"I was really happy," Wilson said following her debut as the Lady Wildcats' fourth head coach since the school's 2001 opening. "I have a starter on injured reserve right now in Nicole Brill. She was our second leading scorer and our leading rebounder last year. She broke her ankle (in volleyball practice) a month ago. So we had people really step up. I had a freshman starting tonight, Cloe Smith. She went in there and she hustled, she played defense and she got some rebounds.
"Other than that, our plan was to attack the basket and we took some good outside shots and we were able to attack the basket. We did good things."
Junior Sydnee Richetto, who was honored before the game for breaking the 1,000-career-point mark just before the end of last season, got a good start on her second millennium with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Sydney Dalton scored 17 while Campbell Strange tossed in 10, Jasmin Angel four, Kristen Smith three, Savannah Kirby and Bracen Robinson two apiece and Smith a free throw. Strange also took down 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Both teams shot 40% from the floor. But Central had twice as many shots, 64-32, thanks in part to a 33-17 rebounding dominance, including 18-3 on the offensive end which resulted in 20 second-chance points.
Central will play host to Shelbyville at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Lady Wildcats' second Hall of Champions game, moved up 24 hours because the Golden Eagle football team is playing in the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday.
Short-handed Devilettes drop opener on road
COOKEVILLE -- Short-handed Lebanon fell short to Cookeville 43-41 Tuesday night in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game.
The Devilettes were playing without senior shooter Allissa Mulaski, who sat out with a high ankle sprain but will be back for Thursday's 6:30 p.m. home opener against Stewarts Creek at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Also sitting out was sophomore guard Terri Reynolds, who missed all of last year with a torn ACL. She underwent successful surgery Tuesday for a comparatively minor issue on her other knee and will be back in four weeks, coach Cory Barrett said.
The Lady Cavaliers led 12-10 following the first quarter, 26-22 at halftime and 37-33 through three. Lebanon missed a winning three-pointer at the final buzzer.
"They got a good team," Barrett said of the Lady Cavaliers. "We're a little thin right now. Got a few held out."
Sophomore guard K.K. Graves led the Lady Cavs with 12 points.
Aaryn Grace Lester led Lebanon with 15 points and seven rebounds while Addie Poerter put in 12 points. Anne Marie Heidebreicht hit a pair of three-pointers for her six while Meioshe Mason finished with four and Avery Harris and Asia Barr each added two.
MJ freshman pours in 29 in season-opening Lady Bear win
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet had no trouble with John Overton in a season-opening TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night, racing to an 80-20 triumph.
Freshman Ava Heilman hit eight three-pointers on her way to 29 points to lead the Lady Bears. Senior Halle Jones tossed in 21 points and senior Nevaeh Majors 18.
Mt. Juliet will play host to Siegel in the other Hall of Champions game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Johnson, B. Lyons lead Lady Saints to opening win
HENDERSONVILLE -- Mt. Juliet Christian led from the first quarter on in a 58-47 season-opening win at Merrol Hyde in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game Tuesday night.
The Lady Saints were up 19-12 following the first quarter, 30-25 at halftime and 46-31 through three periods.
Eighth-grader Shinea Johnson led the Lady Saints with 19 points while veteran Bethany Lyons sank five three-pointers on her way to 17. Grace Woods, Felicity Keen and Destiny Mosier each finished with five, Amelia Lyons four and Megan Blackwell three.
