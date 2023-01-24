SMYRNA — Two years ago, Friendship Christian girls bowling coach Jon Shoulders keyboarded numbers into his laptop and learned his Lady Commanders won the state championship.

Last Friday, it was boys coach Mark Strickland’s turn to insert the numbers into his computer. When the tabulating was complete, he turned to his Columbia Academy counterpart Derek Ransom, extended his hand and said, “You win. Congratulations.”

