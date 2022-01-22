SMYRNA — Friendship Christian’s girls sought a second straight perfect season and state bowling championship yesterday afternoon at Smyrna Bowling Center.
The Lady Commanders, behind a 206 high game by Olivia VanHooser, defeated St. Benedict 19-4 yesterday morning in the state semifinals to reach the afternoon title match with a 16-0 record. Friendship, whose last loss was in the championship two years ago, defeated St. Cecilia 19-4 Thursday in the quarterfinals.
FCS took on Boyd Buchanan in the afternoon championship match in which Lady Commander head coach Jon Shoulders went against his son, Luke, a Lady Buccaneer assistant coach and Friendship-graduate.
Friendship’s boys lost their state quarterfinal match to undefeated Lipscomb Academy 18-5 to end an 11-5 season.
In Wednesday’s individual tournament, the DII girls final appeared to be a Friendship party with four Lady Commanders in the six-player field.
But St. Benedict’s Tori Moore, seeded sixth, crashed the party by mowing past Olivia VanHooser 190-167, Presley Martin 200-195, Olivia Rush 193-180 and Landry West 177-151 in the ladder format before losing the championship match to top seed Jenna Hedgepath of Lipscomb Academy 222-168.
VanHooser, a junior who won state as an eighth-grader, was well back in the pack during the semifinal round before bowling a 235 in the sixth game to snag the fifth seed. She finished sixth behind third-place West, No. 4 Rush and No. 5 Martin. Their teammate, senior Casie Cottrell, just missed the finals, finishing eighth, seven pins behind Moore in the semis.
In Division I boys, Lebanon senior Jackson McRae finished third following a 249-220 loss to Hixson’s Cameron Compton, who went on to take the title. McRae was seeded second and Compton third.
It was a nice final round for Green Hill sophomore Tate Gray, who was seeded sixth, but beat Hardin County’s Christopher Heath 183-171 and Smyrna’s Josh Morgan, playing on his home lane, 203-189 before losing to Compton 216-163.
