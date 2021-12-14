Lady Commanders cling to win over DCA

Friendship Christian’s girls had a bad first quarter and a less than desirable fourth last Friday night.
But with FCS’ high- and middle-school student bodies on hand for postgame worship and late-night fun in the building, the Lady Commanders clung to a 31-29 triumph over arch-rival Donelson Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
DCA jumped out to an 11-2 first-quarter lead behind eight points from Adrionna Dawson, who led the Lady Wildcats with 15, as Friendship had trouble with the Lady Wildcats’ zone.
But I.T. Bates and Lily Maggart came alive from 3-point land in the middle two periods with five combined triples, plus one more from Rylee Agee. The Lady Commanders went in front 17-14 at halftime and 30-19 going into the fourth.
But DCA’s pressure went to work in the fourth as the Lady Wildcats whacked 10 points off the lead. Bailey Shepard sank 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth, including two with 1:08 left which brought the visitors to within 30-29.
But Kate Petty, getting a mulligan when DCA was called for a lane violation on her first free-throw attempt, sank 1 of 2 at the line with 13.6 ticks left for Friendship’s only fourth-quarter tally. But it was more than enough as the Lady Commanders climbed to 2-5 for the season and 1-1 in District 4-IIA.
“We started off super slow,” first-year Lady Commander coach Chelsey Loveless said. “Rough start, rough ending, but we made it work.
“(We) picked it up (in the second and third). Our attitudes got better. We just got after it. (In the fourth) they started pressuring us a little bit more and we didn’t handle it as well.
“They were off tonight and we were really on tonight. We’ll take that.”
Bates bagged four triples, including two off the glass (one of which came on an incredible angle from the corner), in leading the Lady Commanders with 12 points while Maggart’s 11 included three treys. Agee and Savannah Bone each threw in three and Kate Petty a pair of free throws.
As has been the case all season, seven players dressed while an eighth is injured. Natalie Major is an eighth-grader called up from the middle-school team while Petty and Agee are freshmen who started on the high school varsity as eighth-graders, giving them sophomore-level experience at this point.
“It’s definitely building,” Loveless said. “These girls definitely love the game. They want to play. They’re excited to play every single day. But eight girls out there, got to get some practice reps against somebody. Trying to pull some boys in to help us out some.”
Friendship will break for exams before returning to action at 6 p.m. this Friday at Clay County in Celina.
Tomlin torches Gallatin with seven 3s in Lebanon winGALLATIN — Finley Tomlin was on fire from downtown Gallatin last Friday night, sinking seen 3-pointers for Lebanon in a 67-42 win over the host Lady Wave at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Tomlin totaled 23 points. Asia Barr also buried a pair of 3s on her way to 14 to go with eight assists, eight deflections and five steals. Ny’lyia Rankins racked up 13 points as Lebanon improved to 8-1.
Lebanon led 21-8 at the first-quarter break, 37-24 at halftime and 58-31 going into the fourth.
Sani Scott scored six points for Lebanon while Madison Jennings finished with four, Julia Manus a 3 and Macey Baker and Meioshe Mason two each.
No one scored in double figures for the Lady Wave, who fell to 5-3.
Lebanon will host the Sallis Family Classic this coming weekend at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. The Devilettes will face Northwest at 7 p.m. Friday and Bartlett at 3:30 Saturday.
Wilson Central succumbs to Hendersonville
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s offense struggled in a 42-17 setback to visiting Hendersonville last Friday night.
The Lady Commandos led 10-2 at the first-quarter break, 21-10 at halftime and 31-14 through three periods as they improved to 5-3.
Jeryn Jarrett led the Lady Commandos with 14 points.
Lillian Crutchfield scored six for the Lady Wildcats while Sterling Webb finished with five, Cloe Smith four and Akeley Thompson two as Central slipped to 1-7 going into last night’s visit from Siegel.
Wilson Central will host Rossview at 6 p.m. Friday. Hendersonville, which was out of school Monday due to the weekend tornado, is scheduled to host Green Hill tonight.
Ryan pitches overtime shutout of Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet closed out its six-game homestand last Friday with a 35-27 overtime setback to Father Ryan on Alysha Clark Night.
Festivities honoring the Lady Bears’ 2005 Miss Basketball winner who’s gone on to win multiple professional championships at home in the WNBA and abroad in the Euroleague, had to wait until after the Lady Irish shut out the Lady Bears 8-0 in overtime.
Mary Mackie scored six of her game-high 14 points in overtime and 11 after the start of the fourth quarter. She finished with three 3-pointers.
The Lady Irish led 10-4 at the first quarter, 13-9 at halftime and 19-16 through three before Mt. Juliet forced overtime at 27-27.
Adelyn Kendall and Jakoria Woods each scored seven points and Evie Johnston six for Mt. Juliet while Dymond Howard hit a 3-pointer and Jai’Niyah Pillows a free throw.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Gallatin today for a 6 p.m. game at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Lady Hawks grounded by Station Camp
MT. JULIET — Marisa Wirtz scored all 22 of her points in the first three quarters for Station Camp before the Lady Bison held off host Green Hill in the fourth to prevail 43-33 last Friday night.
The teams were tied 12-12 following the first quarter before Station Camp moved ahead 24-16 by halftime and 39-27 through three. But Green Hill could only trim two points off the margin in the fourth as the Lady Hawks slipped to 3-6.
Aubrey Blankenship and Savannah Kirby each collected 10 points for Green Hill while Grace Wilson scored six, Alivia Majors four and Kensley Carter three.
Green Hill is scheduled to travel to Hendersonville today for a 6 p.m. game.
