SMYRNA — Friendship Christian girls’ bid for a third straight Division II state bowling championship came closer than the 17-10 loss to Lipscomb Academy might suggest.
“We lost by 49 pins,” Lady Commander coach Jon Shoulders said after his team’s 41-match winning streak was snapped Saturday at Smyrna Bowling Center. “If we had gotten 50 (more) pins, we would have won 14-13. It was that close. It was unbelievably close.
“They stepped up and did what they did and our girls missed the spares. We preach all the time, ‘you have to make your spares’. Congratulations to Lipscomb Academy. They carried it through this year like we did last year. We’ll look forward to next year and do it again.”
Lipscomb won the pin count 2666-2617. Friendship won four of the six games.
“If you get more in that game, total pins, then you get two extra points and overall, whoever has the most, gets three extra,” Shoulders said. “The girls fought to the last, but just didn’t bring it home. I hate it for our seniors.”
Those seniors, Kennedy West and Brooke Jones, were part of two championship and two runners up during their time at FCS.
Friendship’s bid for a second straight perfect season ended with a 16-1 record, including two earlier wins over Lipscomb, including in the Middle Region final. But the Mustangs rebounded to finish 14-2.
The Lady Commanders defeated St. Benedict 20-7 in the semifinals earlier Saturday. They opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a 10-8 win over Clarksville Academy.
Friendship’s boys were also making a bid for a second straight perfect season, but were derailed Saturday morning with a 19-8 loss to Christian Brothers, which went on to lose the championship match to Notre Dame 18-9. The Commanders opened the tournament with an 18-9 quarterfinal win over Clarksville Academy before their season ended at 16-1.
On the other end of the building, Lebanon’s boys were making a bid to beat the Hardin County dynasty. But the Blue Devils dropped the first game 6-2 and entered the third trailing 13-3 before falling 17-10 to end a 21-3 season, but not before giving the Tigers a scare.
With Hardin County needing only one more pin to finish off Lebanon, the Blue Devils, who weren’t told by coaches David Fugate and Miccah Johnson how close to the edge of the cliff they were, began a comeback in the third game, recovering 150 pins, but fell 35 short.
Jaleel Dowell delivered scores of 203 and 246 while Jackson McRae racked up 226 and 195, Caleb Gregory 205, 177 and 202; Gregory Oliver 175, 174 and 199; Ryan Norvil 180 and 193 and Harvick Wiley 172 and 175.
Lebanon advanced to the final four with a 17-10 triumph over Tullahoma in Friday’s quarterfinal round. Wiley rolled a 231, Norvil 215, Oliver 181 and 203, Dowell 197 and 192, Gregory 183 and 198 and McRae 194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.