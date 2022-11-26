Lady Commanders hold off Heat

Friendship Christian’s girls had just four wins during the 2021-22 season.
The Lady Commanders are already halfway to that total for this season — and it’s only Thanksgiving weekend.
Friendship reached the 2-2 mark Tuesday with a 54-45 win over the Tennessee Heat to wrap up the Chris Haynes Mortgage Classic at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
“We’ve added a couple of new ones,” second-year coach Chelsey Loveless said. “Other than that it’s just our girls improving. The same starting five we had last year, the same ones we have now. This summer they just worked and you can tell their improvement now.”
One loss from last year is freshman Natalie Major, who played on the high school varsity as an eighth-grader last year. She tore her ACL during practice earlier this month and will undergo surgery early next month, forcing her to miss the season.
The Lady Commanders broke a 12-12 tie on a fastbreak layup by freshman Maggie Reed off a steal by Liz Maggart early in the second quarter.
Friendship led 33-23 during the third quarter before the Heat came back to within 38-36 in the fourth. A layup by Savannah Bone, a 19-footer by Rylee Agee, a 3-pointer by Agee and a steal and layup by Lily Maggart opened a 48-37 cushion and put the Lady Commanders out of danger.
Lily Maggart led the Lady Comanders with 23 points, including a pair of 3s for the game and nine points in the fourth. Agee scored seven of her nine in the fourth quarter before fouling out. Bone had all six of her tallies in the second half while Reed and Kate Petty each finished with five, Avery Morrison four and Sara Allums and Liz Maggart a free throw each.
Only three Heat hit the scoring column. Jadyn Cooper led the way with 28 points, including a pair of 3s. Alyssa Moore added 11.
The Heat led 12-11 at the first-quarter break. Friendship was up 22-18 at halftime and 33-25 going into the fourth.
Friendship will return from the holiday break Tuesday for a 6 p.m. visit by Portland to the Sportsplex.
Devilettes drill FranklinFRANKLIN — Lebanon had no trouble with Franklin in a 65-36 thumping Tuesday night.
The Devilettes darted out to a 22-2 first-quarter lead and were up 36-13 by halftime as they shot 57.1% from the floor in improving to 3-0.
Macey Baker sank 7 of her 8 shots to lead Lebanon with 16 points while Finley Tomlin tossed in two 3-pointers for half of her 12. Tiffany Harrigan added 11 while Ta’Kisa Hastings had nine, Julia Manus five, Kiah Seay and Madison Jennings four each and Tiara Spencer and Ro Dowell two apiece.
Hastings had four assists and four steals while Dowell led in rebounds with seven.
Amy Elliott tossed in 12 points and Cecilie Brandimore 10 for Franklin.
Lebanon is hosting the State Farm Thanksgiving Classic this weekend at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes faced Hutchison last night and will take on Houston at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the Blue Devils boys against Sycamore.
Wilson Central is also playing in the Classic. The Lady Wildcats will take on Houston at 11:30 a.m. in the auxiliary gym.The Wildcats will battle Cannon County at 4 p.m. on Gibbs Court (main gym).
Lady Bears beaten by Stewarts CreekMT. JULIET — Four Red Hawks scored in double figures Tuesday night to lift undefeated Stewarts Creek past Mt. Juliet 64-32.
Taylor Turner tossed in three 3-pointers to lead the visitors with 17 points while Autumn Crick’s 15 included a pair of treys. Megan Henegar’s 12 came on four triples. Camolen Ward tossed in 10.
The Red Hawks led 25-9 at the first-quarter break and 41-19 at halftime as Mt. Juliet fell to 0-5.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 22 points. She hit two triples and sank 8 of 9 free throws. Kayley Jones, Evie Johnston, Jai’Nyah Pillows, Chaire Emery and Makayla Hopson each had two.
Mt. Juliet will return to action at 6 p.m. Monday when the Lady Bears play host to Station Camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.