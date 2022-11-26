Lady Commanders hold off Heat

Friendship Christian’s Lily Maggart saves the ball inbounds to her sister, Liz, during the first half Tuesday against the Tennessee Heat.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Friendship Christian’s girls had just four wins during the 2021-22 season.

The Lady Commanders are already halfway to that total for this season — and it’s only Thanksgiving weekend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.