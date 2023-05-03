Lady Commanders roll in regional

Friendship Christian’s Bella Ellis steals second base as the ball goes past her during the third inning. She advanced no further on the play but did score later in the frame.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Isabella Wilson threw a four-inning one-hitter Monday as Friendship Christian opened Middle Region tournament action with a 15-0 win.

Wilson walked one and struck out six as the Lady Commanders advanced to today’s 5 p.m. winner’s bracket semifinal against visiting Donelson Christian. The rivals split their regular-season meetings.

