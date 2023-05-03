Lady Commanders roll in regional

Isabella Wilson threw a four-inning one-hitter Monday as Friendship Christian opened Middle Region tournament action with a 15-0 win.
Wilson walked one and struck out six as the Lady Commanders advanced to today’s 5 p.m. winner’s bracket semifinal against visiting Donelson Christian. The rivals split their regular-season meetings.
Friendship scored in every inning and finished with 14 hits. Eighth-graders Khloe Smith and Bella Ellis had three hits each with Smith getting a pair of doubles. Charley Clark tripled and doubled and Gabby Lowe doubled as they and Wilson had two hits apiece. Smith, Clark and Claire Miller drove in three runs apiece and Lowe two.
Lebanon run-ruled by Springfield
Lebanon scored first but visiting Springfield poured it on the rest of the way in a 15-4 win Monday.
The Lady Blue Devils jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with two scoring on Lillie Beth Waddle’s triple.
Springfield came back with five runs in the second and tallied all the way through the sixth before the game ended by the 10-run rule.
Laina Knight pitched the first two innings for Lebanon to take the loss. McKenzie Jordan and Alyssa Horne followed to the circle as the trio allowed 13 hits.
Lebanon had six hits. Waddle added an RBI double in the fifth. Katelyn Clemmons doubled and singled.
The Lady Devils were scheduled to host Brentwood on Tuesday. They are seeded fifth in the District 9-4A tournament and will travel to No. 4 Cookeville for a play-in game Thursday with the winner advancing to the double-elimination round at Green Hill and a date with the top-seeded Lady Hawks at 7 p.m. next Monday.
Upperman overcomes early Watertown leadWATERTOWN — Watertown couldn’t make an early lead stand Monday as visiting Upperman scored often in a 9-5 win.
The Lady Purple Tigers jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but didn’t score again until the fifth. In the meantime, Upperman tied the score in the second, went in front 4-3 in the third and blew the game open with four in the fourth.
Each team totaled nine hits. Rachel Cromer doubled for Watertown while Callie Buhler banged out a pair of singles.
Jaina Drennon pitched the full seven innings for Watertown, walking two and striking out five.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to open the District 4-2A tournament as the top seed next Monday at WHS, hosting Smith County at 5 p.m.
Younggren drives in four in Mt. Juliet’s 14-4 win over White HouseMT. JULIET — White House hit a couple of home runs, but Mt. Juliet scored more often in a 14-4 win Monday night at Mike Gwaltney Field.
Addy Harris’ home run staked White House to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Chloe Younggren tied the score in the bottom half with an RBI single.
Mt. Juliet seized control with five runs in the second inning on an error, a fielder’s choice by Karli Costley, a double by Annalise Mecklenburg and a single by Younggren.
The Lady Bears scored five more in the third on RBIs by Mecklenburg, Taylor Haymans, Reese Burns and Hailey Stewart.
Mt. Juliet added three more in the fifth on Savanna Schaffer’s RBI double and Younggren’s two-run two-batter, giving her four RBIs for the evening.
Haymans survived a three-run homer by Leigh Ann Sanders in the White House fifth to pick up the win. The left-hander scattered seven hits and a walk while striking out five.
Mt. Juliet finished with 13 hits. Younggren had three while Mecklenburg, Schaffer and Brookelynn Aldridge added two apiece.
The Lady Bears will be the No. 2 seed for next week’s District 9-4A tournament at Green Hill. Mt. Juliet will take on No. 2 Wilson Central at 5 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.