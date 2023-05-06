Fighting for its season, Friendship Christian not only survived but advanced to the State XII (sectional) tournament with a 3-1 win over visiting Davidson Academy in the Middle Region loser’s bracket Thursday.
The Lady Commanders were to host Goodpasture yesterday with the loser finishing fourth but still advancing with the final seed out of the region. The winner would advance to a Monday game looking to climb further up the seeding ladder.
Isabella Wilson, coming off a tough outing the day before against Donelson Christian, bounced back by holding Davidson to two hits, though one was a fourth-inning home run. She walked none and struck out five in seven innings.
Friendship scored twice in the second inning and once in the third. Deshea Oakley singled in the first score. Angela Eden drove in the next run and Wilson, who went 2-for-2 with a double, knocked in the fourth-inning score.
Gabby Lowe doubled as Friendship finished with six hits.
DCA knocks Friendship into loser’s bracket with 16-6 run-rule whipping
Donelson Christian broke a tie in the fourth inning, blew the game open with a 10-run sixth inning and preserved a 16-6 run-rule win over host Friendship Christian in the Middle Region winner’s semifinals Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats broke a 1-1 tie with four scores in the fourth inning against Friendship starter Isabella Wilson. Anaya Dawson singled home the go-ahead runs for a 3-1 lead. Heather Scales had another two-run single in the inning.
DCA had 16 hits off three Lady Commander pitchers, opening a 16-1 lead in the top of the sixth as the Lady Wildcats hit two homers, including one by Dawson who finished with five RBIs from the leadoff spot.
Friendship, which took a 1-0 lead on Charley Clark’s first-inning groundout, tried to extend the game in the bottom of the sixth with five runs on RBI singles by Claire Miller and Bella Ellis sandwiched around a three-run homer by Bell Nokes. But the Lady Commanders needed six.
FCS finished with four hits off Bailey Shepard, who struck out 12 in six innings.
DCA tied the score in the second inning on a throwing error.
Friendship fell into a loser’s bracket game against visiting Davidson Academy on Thursday with the winner clinching a top-four finish to qualify for the State XII (Division II’s sectional) tournament.
Watertown crushes Cannon County 18-5
WOODBURY — Watertown wrapped up the District 4-2A schedule in first place with an 18-5 crushing of host Cannon County on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers scored in five of the six innings, building a 9-0 lead midway through the third inning and finishing off the Lady Lions with eight in the sixth.
Jaina Drennon drove in four runs on a double and single. Rachel Cromer cracked two doubles, driving in three runs. Katie Brindley drove in two runs on two doubles and a single. Alyssa Wood and Callie Buhler each had two RBIs on two singles. Drew Pryor singled twice as Watertown whacked 16 hits.
Avery Taylor tossed a six-inning four-hitter with all of the runs unearned due to four errors. She walked three and struck out five.
By taking the top seed, Watertown will host the district tournament next week starting with a 5 p.m. game Monday against Smith County. Cannon County will follow at 7 against Westmoreland.
Lebanon rally falls short at Brentwood 5-4
BRENTWOOD — Lebanon’s seventh-inning rally fell a run short in a 5-4 loss to Brentwood on Tuesday night.
A four-run second inning wiped out a 1-0 Lebanon lead. The teams traded scores in the fifth before the Lady Devils scored two in the seventh when they needed three.
Katelyn Clemmons singled home a first-inning run for the early Lebanon lead. She added a seventh-inning RBI. Laina Knight homered in the fifth.
Lebanon outhit Brentwood 9-7 as Knight, Clemmons, Teagan Fetcho and Aundrea Huddleston had two hits apiece.
Alyssa Horne pitched the first two innings and took the loss as she allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and five walks. McKenzie Jordan fired the final four frames, surrendering a run on five hits.
Lebanon is the No. 5 seed for the District 9-4A tournament and will travel to Cookeville in a play-in game with the winner advancing to play host, and top seed, Green Hill at 7 p.m. Monday. No. 3 Wilson Central and No. 2 Mt. Juliet will face each other at 5.
