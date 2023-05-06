DCA knocks Friendship into loser’s bracket with 16-6 run-rule whipping

Friendship Christian catcher Khloe Smith forces out Donelson Christian's Bailey Shepard at home plate after pouncing on a grounder at the dish to end DCA's four-run fourth inning Wednesday.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Fighting for its season, Friendship Christian not only survived but advanced to the State XII (sectional) tournament with a 3-1 win over visiting Davidson Academy in the Middle Region loser’s bracket Thursday.

The Lady Commanders were to host Goodpasture yesterday with the loser finishing fourth but still advancing with the final seed out of the region. The winner would advance to a Monday game looking to climb further up the seeding ladder.

