Lady Devil batters struggle against MJ, explode vs. LaVergne

Lebanon was still waiting to get its first hit in Monday’s game against Mt. Juliet which was suspended until Wednesday by rain.
But the Lady Devils had plenty of offense in a 17-0 three-inning win over visiting LaVergne on Tuesday.
Lebanon leaped to a 10-0 first-inning lead, highlighted by a Carissa Ball three-run homer over the center-field wall.
Sarah Kizer collected three hits and Andrea Huddleston and Aly Dickerson two apiece as Lebanon finished with 13 knocks. Huddleston and Kizer also knocked in two runs apiece.
Dickerson tossed a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
Monday’s game resumed in the bottom of the fourth yesterday with Mt. Juliet leading 2-0. Taylor Haymans had an RBI for the Lady Bears.
Karah Hood had two of Mt. Juliet’s five hits against Karlee Wright, who worked all five innings.
Haymans logged all three innings in the circle for Mt. Juliet with no hits allowed.
Win or lose, Lebanon is the No. 4 seed in the District 9-4A tournament and will travel to No. 3 Green Hill today. Mt. Juliet is No. 2 and will host No. 4 Cookeville. Wilson Central is No. 1 and has a first-round bye.
Lady Commanders move to within a win of State XII
MURFREESBORO — Friendship Christian moved to within a game of the State XII round with an 11-2 rout of host Middle Tennessee Christian on Tuesday in the Middle Region tournament.
Riese Huckaby’s first-inning RBI groundout got the Lady Commanders’ scoring started.
The Lady Commanders, who produced runs in six of their seven at-bats, scored three times in the sixth with Claire Miller and Elizabeth Miller each driving in a run.
Charley Clark pitched the full seven innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four.
Friendship finished with 16 hits, including three each by Deshea Oakley, Gabby Lowe and Landry West. Claire Miller collected two hits. Clark drove in two runs as she, Lowe, West and Elizabeth Miller doubled.
Friendship will travel to Columbia Academy today to take on Goodpasture with the winner advancing to the state’s round of 12.
Friendship ousts Webb in rain-shortened game
BELL BUCKLE — Rain cut short Monday’s Middle Region elimination game in the fifth inning.
But Friendship Christian had a 7-0 lead over host Webb and because it was an official game, it went down in the books as a Lady Commander conquest, sending FCS to another loser-out game Tuesday at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro.
Friendship scored four times in the third inning with Riese Huckaby and Bell Nokes each driving in runs.
Charley Clark pitched the full 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out nine.
Huckaby drove in two runs and doubled while Landry West had half of Friendship’s four hits.
