HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s girls rolled to a 19-4 win over host Beech at Hendersonville Strike & Spare on Monday.
The Lady Devils bolted to an 8-2 lead after the first game before taking 10 of 12 Baker points to improve to 4-1 for the season.
Emma Allison led Lebanon with a 157 high game while Baylee Brewer knocked down 149.
Lebanon’s boys were not as fortunate, falling 14-9 to the Buccaneers.
The defending district champion Bucs took all but one points in the first game, taking a commanding pin count. Lebanon played more evenly in the Baker, but fell to 5-3 for the season.
Andy Romer racked up a 189 for Lebanon while Cameron Farmer fired a 180 and Braxton Crook 172.
