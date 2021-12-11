Lebanon’s girls defeated Wilson Central 20-3 Wednesday to win the District 11 championship.
Baylee Brewer led the Lady Devils with a 188, followed by Alyssa Weiser’s 164, Kaitlyn Rodgers’ 160, Emma Allison’s160 and Kayla Hamlet’s 148.
Lebanon advanced to the finals by beating Merrol Hyde 20-3 the day before behind Allison’s 189, Weiser’s 183 and Rodgers’ 169.
LHS’ boys ousted Beech from the district quarterfinal round 22-1 Thursday behind Jackson McRae’s234 game, Braxton Crook’s 233, Cameron Farmer’s 214, Will Weir’s 180 and Andy Romer’s 174.
The Blue Devils will head for Hendersonville’s Strike & Spare on Tuesday for a 3:30 p.m. semifinal match against Green Hill.
Friendship teams return to stateBoth Friendship Christian teams will return to the Division II state tournament.
The Lady Commanders, the defending state champions, have not lost a match since the 2020 state final, their only defeat in the last three seasons.
They are the No. 1 seed for next month’s championships while the boys are No. 4.
Representing Friendship in the individual state tournament will be boys’ top seed John Brooks, with a 203.5 average, and No. 2 Cullen Graves, 201.8.
On the girls’ side will be No. 2 seed Olivia VanHooser, now a junior who won it all as an eighth-grader and who has a 193.5 average this year, and No. 3 Olivia Rush, 175.3.
