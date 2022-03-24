GALLATIN — Lebanon made a last-ditch comeback in the top of the seventh inning of a 7-5 loss to Gallatin at Triple Creek Park on Monday.
The Lady Wave gradually built a lead over the first six innings, finishing with nine hits.
The Lady Devils also had nine hits but didn’t score until all five tallies came in the top of the seventh on singles by Sarah Kizer and Lily Beth Waddle, a double by Karlee Wright and a bases-loaded walk to Katelyn Clemmons.
Wright pitched the first five innings for Lebanon, allowing five runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Aly Dickerson worked the sixth.
Dickerson and Wright each had two hits for Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet whipS White HouseWHITE HOUSE — Mt. Juliet rolled to a 14-4 win over White House on Monday.
The Lady Bears finished off the Lady Devils with four runs in the sixth inning on doubles by Hailey Stewart, Annalise Mecklenburg and Savannah Schaffer.
Stewart, Schaffer and Taylor Haymans each had three hits while Mecklenburg, Stewart, Reese Burns and Karli Costley collected two apiece as Mt. Juliet finished with 16 hits.
Mecklenburg pitched the first four innings, allowing all four runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
White House scored a run in the first inning and three in the fourth.
