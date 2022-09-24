Lebanon edged District 7-AAA soccer rival LaVergne 1-0 on Thursday on the Lady Devils’ pitch.
Freshman Marlee Dye scored the game’s only goal while junior Hailey Burch turned back 15 Wolverine shots.
Updated: September 24, 2022 @ 3:02 am
Lebanon was coming off a 2-0 loss to Smyrna on Tuesday as Burch secured six saves for the Lady Devils.
The Lady Devil junior-varsity team doubled up LaVergne 2-1 Thursday as freshman Ava Navarro scored the eventual winning goal after senior Gabby Bowie put Lebanon on the board. Burch posted two saves and Kaleigh Agosta one.
